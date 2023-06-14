The Oncology Institute to Open Project Southland

TOI acquires SRON and expands radiation oncology services in the Greater LA area

CERRITOS, Calif., June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oncology Institute ( TOI), has announced a strategic acquisition that aims to further consolidate the Greater Los Angeles market and establish the company as one of the largest value-based community oncology groups in the United States. The acquisition of Southland Radiation Oncology Network (SRON) will amplify TOI's radiation oncology market presence by five additional clinics across the eastern San Gabriel Valley and Inland Empire, providing TOI with a distinct advantage over local private practices and tertiary centers.

The acquisition of SRON is an important milestone for TOI as they continue to expand their ability to provide complete population health for oncology care. It will enable broader coverage across the Los Angeles area, providing more access to life-saving care for those who may not be able to otherwise afford treatment or transportation.

"We are thrilled to be taking this next step in our journey as we expand our radiation oncology practice locations, and look forward to serving the community with the highest quality of care," said Dan Virnich, MD, MBA, FACHE, President of The Oncology Institute. "This acquisition aligns with our strategic vision to be the leading value-based cancer care group in the U.S., and demonstrates our commitment to delivering comprehensive oncology solutions that will benefit our patients and the broader community."

The acquisition of SRON will enable TOI to offer value-based radiation oncology care to more patients in the Greater Los Angeles area.

About TOI
Founded in 2007, TOI is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of approximately 1.8 million patients including clinical trials, transfusions, and other care delivery models traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With 100+ employed clinicians and more than 700 teammates in over 60 clinic locations and growing, TOI is changing oncology for the better. For more information visit www.theoncologyinstitute.com.

