VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Battery Metals Inc. (“Vital” or the “Company”) (CSE: VBAM | VBAMF | FRA: C0O) is pleased to announce that it has commenced its initial Exploration Program (the “Program”) at its Dickson Lake Lithium Project (“Project”) in Northwestern Ontario. The Program will be led by Clark Exploration Consulting Inc who has been providing geological consulting services in Ontario, Canada as well as in many other jurisdictions both in Canada and Internationally since 1987.



Highlights of the Project include:

Neighbouring to Rock Tech Lithium’s Georgia Lake Project, which has an indicated & inferred mineral resource of 14.8MT of Li 2 O (1) .

O . Neighboring Imagine Lithium’s Jackpot Deposit, which has a historical resource of 2 MT of Li 2 O and is currently being drilled for additional lithium targets ( 2) , and to potentially expand the resource.

O and is currently being drilled for additional lithium targets , and to potentially expand the resource. Existence of 25 mapped pegmatite outcrops on the Project, which have not been thoroughly tested for LCT (lithium, cesium and tantalum) mineralization.

Mapped pegmatites on the Project are hosted in metasedimentary migmatites/paragneisses and within felsic intrusives, a geological environment similar to other successful LCT pegmatite discoveries in the Quetico subprovince (Lowther, Georgia Lake) ( 3) .

. Presence of lake sediment anomalies (Lithium/Cesium) in the northeast part of the Project, indicating the potential for LCT mineralization.







Figure 1 - Vital Battery Metals Dickson Lake Lithium Project Regional Geology

The goal of the program will be to locate, delineate and sample pegmatite dikes on the property. The Company will begin the Program by focusing on previous mapping that indicates that there are at least 25 pegmatite outcrops on the Project(3). These are primarily composed of white and pink pegmatite with minor aplite (garnet, biotite and tourmaline). The pegmatites mapped vary in size from single small outcrops to areas that measure 1,000m long and 100m wide. Additionally, the Company will also work to identify new pegmatite outcrops and conduct detailed sampling and mapping across the Project. Samples collected will be sent to AGAT Laboratories in Thunder Bay, Ontario for analysis.

Adrian Lamoureux, Vital’s Chief Executive Officer and President, comments, “Exploring the previously mapped pegmatites on the Project as well as establishing detailed mapping will allow Vital to lay the groundwork for our future Programs in 2023 and beyond. We believe the Project has many promising characteristics and if the pegmatites are confirmed to be lithium bearing, Vital will move quickly to further advance the Project in 2023 to prepare for drilling.”



Figure 2 - Dickson Lake Lithium Project Mapped Pegmatites

The Project is situated within the Quetico subprovince, an Archean-aged terrane comprised predominantly of metasedimentary gneiss, derived migmatites, granitoid intrusives and amphibolite. The rocks have undergone regional metamorphism to almandine-amphibolite facies. Metasedimentary rocks are dominantly greywacke in composition, with lesser arenite and arkose. Migmitization of these metasediments is generally pervasive with some sections remaining unaffected. Intrusive bodies range in composition from granite to quartz monzonite and are, for the most part, in gradational contact with migmatite.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Garry Clark, P.Geo., and a “Qualified Person” as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The reader is cautioned that the mineralization on nearby or adjacent properties does not necessarily indicate that any mineral resources may be discovered on the Dickson Lake Lithium Project, or if discovered, that such resources would be economically recoverable.

About Vital Battery Metals Inc.

Vital Battery Metals Inc. (CSE: VBAM | VBAMF | FRA: C0O) is a mineral exploration company dedicated to the development of strategic projects comprised of battery, base and precious metals in stable jurisdictions. The Company is working to advance its Schofield Lithium, Dickson Lake Lithium, Sting Copper Project, and Vent Copper-Gold Projects.

The Schofield Lithium Project covers 8,824 hectares and is adjacent to Brunswick Exploration’s Hearst Lithium Project. The Schofield Lithium Project is located ~60 km south of Hearst, Ontario.

The Dickson Lake Lithium Project covers 464 single-cell mining claims and approximately 9,780 hectares and is near a Brunswick Exploration Lithium Project, Imagine Lithium’s Jackpot Deposit and Rock Tech’s Georgia Lake Deposit.

The Sting Copper Project covers approximately 12,700 hectares and hosts multiple historic Newfoundland and Labrador Government documented mineral occurrences and is located within a 50 km corridor known for significant volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS), copper quartz vein lode and low sulphation epithermal gold showings. The Vent Copper-Gold project covers 1,562 hectares in British Columbia. Vital continues to evaluate value-add assets to bolster its project portfolio.

