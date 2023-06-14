%3Cb%3ENICE%3C%2Fb%3E (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced the winners of the NICE Elite Partners of the Year award at Interactions+2023, the industry’s largest customer experience event, taking place in New York City. The winning partners were recognized for their excellence in helping NICE customers digitally transform their business through cutting-edge cloud and AI solutions.

The judges selected the winning partners for devoting significant effort to refining their expertise via educational certifications and driving differentiation for customers. The winners of the NICE Elite Partners of the Year award are:

Top Technology Solutions Distributor – Highlighting work being done to prepare brands for the digital future. The winner is Intelisys .

. Top Global System Integrator – Honoring a commitment to driving change globally for all communities and stakeholders. The winner is Accenture .

. Top Technology Partner – Recognizing cutting-edge technological advancements powering exceptional customer experience. The winner is Google .

. Top DEVone Partner – Awarding partnership for conversational AI and voice biometrics excellence. The winner is Omilia .

. Top Solution Partner – Applauding innovation to create extraordinary experiences for brands, employees and customers. The winner is ConvergeOne .

. Top CALA Partner – Highlighting exceptional commitment to delivering next-gen customer experience in the CALA region. The winner is A5 Solutions .

. Top UCaaS Communications Partner - Recognizing the utilization of leading UC tools to create a single, seamless experience for reaching anyone inside or beyond the contact center. The winner is RingCentral .

. Top Carrier Communications Partner – Praising the mission of delivering better, faster and more personalized customer interactions through smart self-service, guided customer journeys and prepared agents. The winner is Verizon.

Barry Cooper, President, CX Division, NICE, said,“Our partners share NICE’s mission of helping brands deliver exceptional customer experience. Through powerful collaboration, NICE and its partners are driving pervasive cloud and AI adoption, adding value to our customers and optimizing business operations for all industries. We are proud to recognize these award winners for partnering with NICE to take customer experience to the next level.”

