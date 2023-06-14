PPG's New Paint for a New Start initiative to beautify schools worldwide with colorful makeovers

1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PPG (

NYSE:PPG, Financial) today announced that it will dedicate June, July and August 2023 to completing more than 25 colorful and transformative school makeovers worldwide through its New Paint for a New Start initiative, part of the company’s COLORFUL COMMUNITIES® program.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230607005072/en/

Pittsburgh_-_Penn_Hills.jpg

In June, July and August 2023, PPG employees worldwide will transform learning environments and create transformative school makeovers through the New Paint for a New Start initiative. (Photo: Business Wire)

In the second year of New Paint for a New Start, PPG employees will volunteer their time to transform learning environments. Using PPG paint products and color expertise, each project aims to create engaging spaces for students to learn and grow.

“PPG employees from every region are coming together once again to protect and beautify schools and learning spaces and inspire bright starts for students,” said Malesia Dunn, executive director, PPG Foundation and Corporate Global Social Responsibility. “For young students, every day is an opportunity for a new start to learn, grow and develop in a positive learning environment. We are aiming to help them start each day with a positive outlook and create joyful spaces where they feel supported and engaged.”

New in 2023, PPG volunteers are building on the impact that new paint and improved learning environments have on students and teachers by reaching new markets, teaming up with PPG customer partners and activating PPG Employee Resource Networks.

“New Paint for a New Start provides students and school infrastructures in need with meaningful changes and resources for fresh starts. This extends to inspiring students to have greater environmental consciousness,” said Diane Kappas, PPG vice president, Global Sustainability, and New Paint for a New Start executive champion. “In 2023, we’re also incorporating an element of sustainability into each project, including activities such as recycling materials and supplies, planting trees, environmentally themed murals, and educational activities.”

Most of the transformation projects will use a global color palette that PPG color experts specifically selected to elevate and enhance the physical classroom environments.

In addition to painting spaces, PPG and the PPG Foundation are also supplying several New Paint for a New Start schools with funding for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) supplies.

Last year, more than 1,000 PPG volunteers and community partners took part in New Paint for a New Start, dedicating 6,400 hours to transform classrooms and learning spaces for more than 23,000 students and educators. Learn more here.

The Colorful Communities program, PPG’s signature initiative for supporting communities, aims to protect and beautify the neighborhoods where PPG operates around the world. Through the Colorful Communities program, PPG’s committed volunteers contribute their time and PPG paint products to help transform community assets – from painting classrooms to bringing color to a maternity ward and redesigning a playground. Since 2015, PPG has completed more than 470 Colorful Communities projects, impacting more than 8.2 million people in 50 countries.

PPG’s global community engagement efforts and the PPG Foundation aim to bring color and brightness to PPG communities around the world. We invested $16.2 million in 2022, supporting hundreds of organizations across more than 35 countries. By investing in educational opportunities, we help grow today’s skilled workforce and develop tomorrow’s innovators in fields related to coatings and manufacturing. Plus, we empower PPG employees to multiply their impact for causes that are important to them by supporting their volunteer efforts and charitable giving. Learn more at communities.ppg.com.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®

At PPG (

NYSE:PPG, Financial), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $17.7 billion in 2022. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

Colorful Communities, the PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Community Affairs

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230607005072/en/

