CareCloud to Showcase Innovative Solutions and Services at Key Industry Event in the MENA Region, Furthering Expansion into the Middle East

SOMERSET, N.J., June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. ( CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced its participation as a silver sponsor at the highly anticipated MENA Hospital Projects Conference in Dubai, taking place on June 8 and 9, 2023. With over 250 attendees, including renowned speakers and exhibitors from 10 countries, the conference offers an excellent platform for knowledge sharing and networking in the Middle East and Norfth Africa (MENA) region.

As a silver sponsor and exhibitor at booth 9, CareCloud will have a significant presence at the conference, showcasing its medSR division, on-demand staffing solutions, and technology-enabled revenue cycle management (RCM) services. medSR specializes in driving transformative change within healthcare organizations, offering expertise in revenue cycle management, operations improvement, information technology strategy and support, and more. By optimizing operations through innovative software systems and streamlining processes, medSR ensures efficient and effective healthcare delivery.

During the conference, Karl Johnson, President of CareCloud's dedicated workforce extension division, Force, will deliver a presentation titled "Best Practices for Implementing Workforce Extension in Revenue Cycle Management" on June 9 at 11:15 a.m. GST. Johnson will share invaluable insights on leveraging a dedicated team of professionals to enhance RCM operations and achieve healthcare IT objectives. Participants will gain actionable strategies to maximize efficiency and empower their business.

CareCloud's workforce extension services offer healthcare organizations flexible staffing solutions, enabling skilled professionals to support RCM operations and healthcare IT objectives. By leveraging CareCloud's vast network of healthcare IT experts, organizations can seamlessly integrate a flexible and scalable workforce to drive efficiency and optimize financial performance. CareCloud Force, with specialized expertise and industry understanding, empowers healthcare providers to improve cash flow, enhance RCM processes, and achieve sustainable growth.

With a strong track record spanning two decades in the U.S., CareCloud is a prominent healthcare IT company that delivers comprehensive technology-enabled solutions to optimize the revenue cycle process. With a global workforce, CareCloud offers cost-effective options tailored to meet the unique needs of every practice. The company's expansion into the MENA region further reinforces its commitment to advancing healthcare technology and services on an international scale.

"We are excited to be present at the MENA Hospital Projects Conference," said Karl Johnson. "This conference provides an excellent platform for us to showcase our innovative healthcare IT solutions and services, which have proven to be transformative for healthcare organizations worldwide. We look forward to driving the digital transformation of healthcare in the MENA region and engaging with industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders during this event."

To learn more about how CareCloud is redefining the next generation of technology-enabled revenue cycle solutions, visit carecloud.com.

About CareCloud

CareCloud ( CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to improve patient care, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com.

Company Contact:

Bill Korn

Chief Strategy Officer

CareCloud

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Asher Dewhurst

ICR Westwicke

[email protected]

Media Inquiries:

Alexis Feinberg

ICR Westwicke

[email protected]