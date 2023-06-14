Live Ventures Celebrates 75 Years of Success at Precision Marshall

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

LAS VEGAS, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Ventures Incorporated ( LIVE) (“Live Ventures”), a diversified holding company, announced that it is celebrating Precision Marshall’s 75 years in business. Based in Washington, PA, and founded in 1948, Precision Marshall was acquired by Live Ventures in 2020. Precision Marshall is a leading manufacturer of premium steel tools and specialty alloys primarily for the automotive, appliance, and aerospace and defense industries.

Precision Marshall manufactures pre-finished decarb-free tool and die steel. For 75 years, Precision Marshall has been known by steel distributors for its quick and accurate service and has led the industry with exemplary availability and value-added processing.

“Over the last 75 years, the success of our company has been ingrained not only in our business strategy but in the execution of our core values. Our core values include delivering higher value in the product and services that we provide than can be found in our competition. Our goal is to exceed product quality and customer service expectations every day. Our primary goal is to help our customers be successful. We have been able to accomplish our values because of our people. I want to thank our past and present employees, whose invaluable contributions have been the cornerstone of our success. With our people, values, and purpose continuing to guide us, our future will be bright,” said Thomas R. Sedlak, Chief Executive Officer of Precision Marshall.

About Live Ventures
Live Ventures is a diversified holding company with a strategic focus on value-oriented acquisitions of domestic middle-market companies. Live Ventures’ acquisition strategy is sector agnostic and focuses on well-run, closely held businesses with a demonstrated track record of earnings growth and cash flow generation. The Company looks for opportunities to partner with management teams of its acquired businesses to build increased stockholder value through a disciplined buy-build-hold long-term focused strategy. Live Ventures was founded in 1968. In late 2011 Jon Isaac, CEO and strategic investor, joined the Board of Directors of the company and later refocused it into a diversified holding company. The Company’s current portfolio of diversified operating subsidiaries includes companies in the textile, flooring, tools, steel, entertainment, and financial services industries.

Contact:
Live Ventures Incorporated
Greg Powell, Director of Investor Relations
725.500.5597
[email protected]
www.liveventures.com

Source: Live Ventures Incorporated

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4edb4b46-d6cb-4631-8723-500e7bb4cb2e

ti?nf=ODg1Mzc2NCM1NjM0NjA2IzIwMjY4NjE=
Live-Ventures-Incorporated.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.