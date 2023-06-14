HOUSTON, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freight Technologies, Inc. ( FRGT) (“Fr8Tech''), a technology company offering its custom-developed Fr8App , an industry-leading freight-matching platform powered by AI and machine-learning that offers a real-time portal for B2B cross-border and domestic shipping within the USMCA region, today announces a new integration with Samsara , the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud.



With this integration, Fr8App customers can now leverage insights from Samsara’s vehicle telematics solution, which includes real-time GPS tracking, advanced diagnostic reporting, and streamlined compliance management. This will help organizations optimize their logistics operations and ensure the timely delivery of their goods.

The integration between Samsara and Fr8App is a significant development for platform users - shipper customers and carriers alike. It enables carriers who are already using Samsara's tracking technology to easily share their location data with Fr8App's digital platform. This integration means shipper customers who use Fr8App's services can now access real-time tracking information from carriers using Samsara, without having to download any additional apps or take any extra steps. By having access to this real-time location data, Fr8App's customers can make more informed decisions and respond quickly to any unexpected changes or delays in the shipping process.

As a result, this is a significant development that promises to continue to revolutionize the logistics industry and make shipping more efficient and streamlined for everyone involved.

Samsara’s Connected Operations Cloud makes it easy for organizations to access, analyze and act upon real-time data from warehouses, trucks, trailers, and equipment to improve their safety, efficiency, and sustainability. With an open API, Samsara’s platform enables customers to connect their most important third-party applications and unlock a holistic view of their physical operations.

Javier Selgas, CEO of Fr8Tech, said: "We are very excited to integrate with Samsara to offer our customers an even better and more seamless experience. Fr8App's commitment to integrating with key players in the logistics industry is unparalleled. With each new integration, Fr8App solidifies its position as the most connected and integrable platform for cross-border shipping in the North American continent. By connecting with industry leaders like Samsara, Fr8App continues to pave the way for streamlined logistics processes and improved visibility for customers. Fr8App's dedication to integration is a testament to the company’s commitment to delivering the best possible service to customers and is a clear indicator of its continued success in the logistics industry."

Juan Pablo Villanueva, Operations Director of Transportes Americanos, a transportation company with operations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, further commented "As a carrier currently using Samsara for track and trace, I can confidently say that the integration with Fr8App has been a game changer for our business. Not only do we continue to benefit from Samsara's reliable and efficient tracking capabilities, but now we can seamlessly share that information with Fr8App's digital platform, offering Fr8App´s platform users real-time location updates without any additional steps or downloads required. This integration has greatly streamlined our operations and allowed us to provide an even higher level of service to our clients. We are very happy with the results and look forward to continuing our partnership with Samsara and Fr8App."

This integration is now available on the Samsara App Marketplace .

About Fr8App

Fr8App is a freight forwarding matching platform that uses innovative technology to connect shippers and carriers with available loads and trucks. With a focus on user experience and real-time data, Fr8App is making it easier than ever for businesses to manage their logistics operations and streamline their supply chain.

About Freight Technologies Inc.

Freight Technologies ( FRGT) (“Fr8Tech") is a technology company developing solutions to optimize and automate the supply chain process. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Freight App, Inc. (“Fr8App”), is a B2B cross-border shipping marketplace in the USMCA region powered by AI and machine learning. Focused on making shipping transparent and efficient, Fr8App provides carriers with increased growth opportunities and shippers with flexibility, visibility and simplicity for the once-complex process of international over-the-road (“OTR”) shipping. Fr8App uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers and significantly improve matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management, fleet management and committed capacity solutions. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit fr8technologies.com .

About Samsara

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, which is a platform that enables organizations that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves tens of thousands of customers across a wide range of industries including transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, and food and beverage. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Freight Technologies' and Fr8App’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, readers should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Freight Technologies’ and Fr8App’s expectations with respect to future performance and anticipated financial impacts of its acquisition of Fr8App.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside Freight Technologies’ and Fr8App’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Fr8App’s business; (2) the inability to obtain or maintain the listing of Freight Technologies’ ordinary shares on Nasdaq; (3) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the merger, which may be affected by, among other things, competition and the ability of Fr8App to grow, manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; (4) costs related to the merger; (5) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (6) the possibility that Freight Technologies or Fr8App may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; (7) risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Fr8App; (8) risks related to the organic and inorganic growth of Fr8App’s business and the timing of expected business milestones; and (9) other risks and uncertainties identified, including those under “Risk Factors,” to be filed in Freight Technologies' other filings with the SEC. Freight Technologies cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Freight Technologies and Fr8App caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Freight Technologies and Fr8App do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.