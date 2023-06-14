AirSculpt® Technologies, Inc. Announces Actress and TV Personality Jenny McCarthy as Latest AirSculpt Client

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirSculpt® Technologies, Inc., (“AirSculpt”) ( AIRS), an industry leader and provider of premium body contouring procedures, is partnering with actress, TV personality and entrepreneur Jenny McCarthy to share her transformative AirSculpt® experience.

“Jenny is already a beautiful person, inside and out,” said Stephanie Greene, Chief Marketing Officer of AirSculpt® Technologies. “But, like so many of us, she had parts of her body she was a little self-conscious about. With AirSculpt, we were able to precisely and gently target these areas for stubborn fat removal leading to a permanent and natural looking result. With no needles, no scalpels and no stitches her recovery time was quick and she was back to her daily routine in less than 48 hours.”

McCarthy received AirSculpt on her waist, AirSculpt®+, using Renuvion®, on her abdomen to remove fat and instantly tighten her skin, and a fat transfer to her hands to combat any signs of aging.

"I have always taken great pride in being transparent about any cosmetic work I’ve had done. So I don’t hesitate to share my AirSculpt experience because I’m so happy with the results. There’s a lot of pressure to look amazing all the time, and as we grow older, it’s easy to become increasingly self critical. AirSculpt gave me the extra boost of confidence I was looking for,” explained McCarthy. “It was so easy, gentle and quick. I was back to my normal routine within a couple of days.”

Over the coming weeks, follow along at @elitebodysculpture and Jenny’s Instagram @jennymccarthy to see her experience and the remarkable final results that were achieved with AirSculpt®.

AirSculpt® is a next-generation body contouring treatment designed to optimize both comfort and precision, available exclusively at AirSculpt offices. The minimally invasive procedure removes fat and tightens skin, while sculpting targeted areas of the body, allowing for quick healing with minimal bruising, tighter skin, and precise results.

For additional information about scheduling a virtual or in-person consultation at any of the 25 locations, visit elitebodysculpture.com.

Media Contact:
Stephanie Evans Greene
Chief Marketing Officer
[email protected]

About AirSculpt®
AirSculpt® Technologies ( AIRS) is a rapidly growing, international provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience. At AirSculpt, we provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt® method that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure, producing dramatic results. Over 40,000 patients across the US, Canada and the UK have experienced the AirSculpt difference.

