Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) today announced the availability of Trust ResilienceTM, a holistic approach to support government agencies adopting the mandated Zero Trust architecture.

“Trust Resilience builds security into IT modernization, delivering protection and compliance of mission-critical resources no matter where organizations are on their technology modernization journey,” said Shawn Kingsberry, vice president, Cyber Solutions at SAIC. “It also delivers well-defined metrics while aligning to all major federal government cybersecurity executive orders and the White House 2023 National Cybersecurity Strategy.”

SAIC’s offering enables agencies to increase the state of security for their cloud-based or hybrid infrastructures. Through an integrated set of processes, tools and services, Trust Resilience helps customers implement a Zero Trust strategy of systems accesses, address customer’s security gaps and continuously improve system resilience.

SAIC’s Zero Trust Accelerator (ZTXL) is the cornerstone of the Trust Resilience framework, analyzing customer systems, applications, data, network, identity management and endpoints. ZTXL identifies improvements that minimize the potential for compromise while maximizing access to data, systems and applications through dynamic controls and analytics.

“Despite the hype surrounding Zero Trust, Government agencies are telling IDC they continue to struggle in prioritizing security modernization efforts outlined in Executive Order 14028,” said Aaron Walker, IDC Government Insights research manager, Government Trust, Security and Resiliency Strategies. “In response, SAIC has developed its Trust Resilience Zero Trust Accelerator solution, which provides investment and impact ranking capabilities to address critical security efforts and a purpose-built platform to assess IT modernization progress continuously.”

SAIC’s Trust Resilience offering includes three accelerators designed to improve an organization’s security posture rapidly:

Zero Trust (ZTXL) includes consulting and delivery engagements that rapidly assess an organization’s current Zero Trust posture, recommend solutions and develop a multi-year roadmap to maturity.

Continuous Authority to Operate (C-ATO XL) automates the collection of security artifacts to help organizations rapidly understand the state of compliance, track activities to achieve security objectives and measure effectiveness and actively assess security controls identified in ATO packages daily through automation.

Cloud Security (CSXL) combines the capabilities of multiple solutions to accelerate the discovery and mitigation of threats and vulnerabilities affecting customers' cloud workloads.

SAIC is continuously investing in advancements in cyber methods and technologies, creating low-risk tools available on day one of a customer program. Trust Resilience provides a clear path for achieving Zero Trust maturity ahead of mandated deadlines.

To learn more about SAIC’s cyber capabilities, visit www.saic.com%2Fcybersecurity.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving our nation’s technology transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, digital, artificial intelligence and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers' missions.

We are approximately 24,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. SAIC is an Equal Opportunity Employer, fostering a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion, which is core to our values and important to attract and retain exceptional talent. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has pro-forma annual revenues of approximately $6.9 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release contain or are based on “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “guidance,” and similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, among others, estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings, earnings per share, charges, total contract value, backlog, outstanding shares and cash flows, as well as statements about future dividends, share repurchases and other capital deployment plans. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from the guidance and other forward-looking statements made in this release as a result of various factors. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause or contribute to these material differences include those discussed in the “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Legal Proceedings” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC, which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our website at saic.comor on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. SAIC expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statement provided in this release to reflect subsequent events, actual results or changes in SAIC’s expectations. SAIC also disclaims any duty to comment upon or correct information that may be contained in reports published by investment analysts or others.

