Western Digital Sets New Corporate Sustainability Targets and Commits to Net Zero Emissions by 2032

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) today announced ambitious new corporate sustainability targets that extend the company’s core commitment to positively impacting its global environmental footprint. The new targets focus on powering the company’s operations with 100% renewable energy, achieving net zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions across the company’s operations, as well as water and waste reduction targets.

Sustainability strategies are core to Western Digital’s business. Through thoughtful planning and execution, the company has already set and achieved goals such as running certain facilities on renewable energy and reducing energy consumption per unit produced. Specifically, the company’s new target commitments include:

  • Running its global operations on 100% renewable energy by 2030
  • Achieving net zero emissions in the company’s operations (Scope 1 and 2 emissions) by 2032
  • Reducing water withdrawals by 20% by 2030
  • Diverting more than 95% of our operational waste from landfills by 2030

“Committing to these new, aggressive sustainability targets furthers Western Digital’s priority to be a good environmental steward and put forth data-driven goals and metrics to hold our organization accountable for mitigating the impacts of climate change,” said Irving Tan, Executive Vice President of Global Operations at Western Digital. “We have already made significant progress undertaking measures to reduce emissions, water and waste, to leverage renewable energy as well as low-carbon product design and packaging. These new targets reiterate our commitment to be an industry leader in sustainability.”

Western Digital’s established sustainability program has already set aggressive goals and has been recognized by industry organizations. For example, the company’s goals to reduce scope 1 and 2 emissions by 42% by 2030 and reduce scope 3 use-phase emissions/Terabyte by 50% by 2030, both from an FY2020 base year, were approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) in 2021, and since then the company achieved nearly 15% absolute scope 1 and 2 emissions reduction. Additionally, as a founding member of the First Movers Coalition, Western Digital has committed to at least 10% net-zero fuels by 2030 for ocean shipping. ​​Western Digital’s facilities in Shanghai, China and Penang, Malaysia have been recognized by the World Economic Forum’s Lighthouse Network as Sustainability Lighthouses.

“As sustainability becomes a business priority for organizations, companies that commit to and show progress towards achieving actionable sustainability targets will be recognized as sustainability leaders in the industry,” said Curtis Price, VP Sustainability Research at IDC. “Western Digital’s new commitment in the areas of net zero emissions, water and waste reduction and renewable energy, exemplifies the company’s dedication to reducing the impact of its business operations on the planet and paving the way for other companies to follow suit.”

To learn more about Western Digital’s sustainability activities, please visit the Western+Digital+sustainability+website.

About Western Digital

Western Digital is on a mission to unlock the potential of data by harnessing the possibility to use it. With Flash and HDD franchises, underpinned by advancements in memory technologies, we create breakthrough innovations and powerful data storage solutions that enable the world to actualize its aspirations. Core to our values, we recognize the urgency to combat climate change and have committed to ambitious carbon reduction goals approved by the Science Based Targets initiative. Learn more about Western Digital and the Western Digital®, SanDisk® and WD® brands at www.westerndigital.com.

© 2023 Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

Western Digital, the Western Digital design, the Western Digital logo, SanDisk, and WD are registered trademarks or trademarks of Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates in the US and/or other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements regarding expectations for the achievability and impact of the company’s sustainability targets. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Key risks and uncertainties include volatility in global economic conditions; future responses to and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic or other similar global health crises; impact of business and market conditions; the outcome and impact of our ongoing strategic review, including with respect to customer and supplier relationships, regulatory and contractual restrictions, stock price volatility and the diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; impact of competitive products and pricing; our development and introduction of products based on new technologies and expansion into new data storage markets; risks associated with cost saving initiatives, restructurings, acquisitions, divestitures, mergers, joint ventures and our strategic relationships; difficulties or delays in manufacturing or other supply chain disruptions; hiring and retention of key employees; our level of debt and other financial obligations; changes to our relationships with key customers; compromise, damage or interruption from cybersecurity incidents or other data system security risks; actions by competitors; risks associated with compliance with changing legal and regulatory requirements and the outcome of legal proceedings; and other risks and uncertainties listed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, including our Form 10-K filed with the SEC on August 25, 2022, to which your attention is directed. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events, except as required by law.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230607005017r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230607005017/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.