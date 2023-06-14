%3Cb%3EAmprius+Technologies%2C+Inc.%3C%2Fb%3E ("Amprius" or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPX), a leader in next-generation lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Anode Platform, is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000® Index at the conclusion of the 2023 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on June 26, according to a preliminary list of additions posted last month.

Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of April 28, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

“The Russell Indexes are a well-respected and influential benchmarking standard, and our inclusion into the Russell 3000® Index represents a meaningful achievement for Amprius,” said CEO Dr. Kang Sun. “Since entering the public markets last September, we have continued delivering breakthrough products to customers and scaling our production capacity. We expect our inclusion in this select group to bring increased exposure to the broader investment community as we strive to deliver long-term value to our shareholders.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12.1 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, please visit the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE+Russell+website.

