DatChat%2C+Inc. ("DatChat" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DATS), a secure messaging, metaverse and social media company, today announced that it will showcase its all-new Habytat Metaverse at TNW conference in Amsterdam June 15-16, 2023. Conference attendees and the public will be able to interact with and download the Habytat metaverse for both iOS and Android devices and meet the management of the company.

About DatChat, Inc.

DatChat Inc. is a secure messaging, metaverse and social media Company. DatChat’s Messenger & Private Social Network via application presents technology that allows users to change how long their messages can be viewed before or after users send them, prevents screenshots, and hides encrypted photos in plain sight on camera rolls. The Company’s patented technology offers users a traditional texting experience while providing control and security for their messages. The Company continues to innovate and implement strategic initiatives to increase the adoption of blockchain technology and advance its Social Network+ and Metaverse initiatives. For more information, please visit datchat.com.

