DatChat to Showcase Habytat Metaverse at TNW Conference in Amsterdam

2 hours ago
DatChat%2C+Inc. ("DatChat" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DATS), a secure messaging, metaverse and social media company, today announced that it will showcase its all-new Habytat Metaverse at TNW conference in Amsterdam June 15-16, 2023. Conference attendees and the public will be able to interact with and download the Habytat metaverse for both iOS and Android devices and meet the management of the company.

About DatChat, Inc.
DatChat Inc. is a secure messaging, metaverse and social media Company. DatChat’s Messenger & Private Social Network via application presents technology that allows users to change how long their messages can be viewed before or after users send them, prevents screenshots, and hides encrypted photos in plain sight on camera rolls. The Company’s patented technology offers users a traditional texting experience while providing control and security for their messages. The Company continues to innovate and implement strategic initiatives to increase the adoption of blockchain technology and advance its Social Network+ and Metaverse initiatives. For more information, please visit datchat.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, not limited to Risk Factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

