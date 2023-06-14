Alpha Cognition Receives Army Medical Research Grant for Study on Mild Traumatic Brain Injury (mTBI) from Blast Induced Functional Deficit and Brain Pathology

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Alpha Cognition Inc. (CSE: ACOG) (OTCQB: ACOGF) (“Alpha Cognition” (ACI), or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for debilitating neurodegenerative disorders, is pleased to announce the that it has been awarded a $750,000 grant from the Army Medical Research and Material Command (AMRMC) for a pre-clinical study on the use of ALPHA-1062 Intranasal (IN) to reduce blast mTBI induced functional deficit and brain abnormalities.

The study grant will be issued by AMRMC and conducted in collaboration with the Seattle Institute for Biomedical and Clinical Research (SIBCR) and is endorsed by Department of Defense (DOD). The aim of the study is to evaluate the efficacy of ALPHA-1062IN in reducing the adverse effects of repetitive blast induced-mTBI in pre-clinical models.

A blast injury in military personnel occurs when a soldier is exposed to the powerful forces generated by explosions, such as those caused by bombs or improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Blast-related mTBI is a major concern for military personnel, particularly those who are deployed in combat zones. This type of injury can lead to long-term functional issues and brain abnormalities, which can have a significant impact on the quality of life of those affected.

“The body of evidence is growing to show that people who have suffered a TBI, even a mild TBI, are at greater risk of developing dementia in later life and are at risk for additional neurocognitive issues. An integral part of this research program will evaluate ALPHA-1062’s ability to reduce a toxic form of a brain protein [Tau] known to be increased in this military relevant TBI model,” commented Denis Kay, the study PI and Alpha Cognition’s Chief Scientific Officer. “Accumulation of toxic Tau in the brain is linked to dementia progression, and was previously shown to be decreased by ALPHA-1062 in a separate pre-clinical model of moderate TBI. We are excited to embark upon a trial to provide additional evidence for reduction of one of the neuropathological drivers of increased dementia risk.”

ALPHA-1062IN is a promising drug candidate that has shown potential for the treatment of mTBI. The drug has shown previous effectiveness in improving cognition and in improving movement and perceptive abilities in another pre-clinical study. This grant will further evaluate its effectiveness in reducing the adverse effects of blast-induced mTBI and potentially pave the way for clinical trials in the future.

The pre-clinical study is expected to begin in early Q4 of 2023 and continue for a period of 16 months. The Company will provide regular updates on the progress of the study and any significant findings.

About Alpha Cognition Inc.

Alpha Cognition Inc. is a clinical stage, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for patients suffering from neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease and Cognitive Impairment with mild Traumatic Brain Injury (“mTBI”), for which there are currently no approved treatment options.

ALPHA-1062 is a patented new chemical entity being developed as a new generation acetylcholinesterase inhibitor for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, with expected minimal gastrointestinal side effects. ALPHA-1062’s active metabolite is differentiated from donepezil and rivastigmine in that it binds neuronal nicotinic receptors, most notably the alpha-7 subtype, which is known to have a positive effect on cognition. ALPHA-1062 is also being developed in combination with memantine to treat moderate to severe Alzheimer’s dementia, and as an intranasal formulation for Cognitive Impairment with mTBI.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Except for statements of historical fact, any information contained in this news release may be a forward-looking statement that reflects the Company’s current views about future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “objective,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “target,” “seek,” “contemplate,” “continue” and “ongoing,” or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology intended to identify statements about the future. Forward-looking statements may include statements regarding delisting from the TSXV, listed on the CSE, the Company’s business strategy, market size, potential growth opportunities, capital requirements, clinical development activities, the timing and results of clinical trials, regulatory submissions, potential regulatory approval and commercialization of the Company’s products. Although the Company believes that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our expectations of the future, about which we cannot be certain. The Company cannot assure that the actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230607005181r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230607005181/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.