Alpha Cognition Inc. (CSE: ACOG) (OTCQB: ACOGF) (“Alpha Cognition” (ACI), or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for debilitating neurodegenerative disorders, is pleased to announce the that it has been awarded a $750,000 grant from the Army Medical Research and Material Command (AMRMC) for a pre-clinical study on the use of ALPHA-1062 Intranasal (IN) to reduce blast mTBI induced functional deficit and brain abnormalities.

The study grant will be issued by AMRMC and conducted in collaboration with the Seattle Institute for Biomedical and Clinical Research (SIBCR) and is endorsed by Department of Defense (DOD). The aim of the study is to evaluate the efficacy of ALPHA-1062IN in reducing the adverse effects of repetitive blast induced-mTBI in pre-clinical models.

A blast injury in military personnel occurs when a soldier is exposed to the powerful forces generated by explosions, such as those caused by bombs or improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Blast-related mTBI is a major concern for military personnel, particularly those who are deployed in combat zones. This type of injury can lead to long-term functional issues and brain abnormalities, which can have a significant impact on the quality of life of those affected.

“The body of evidence is growing to show that people who have suffered a TBI, even a mild TBI, are at greater risk of developing dementia in later life and are at risk for additional neurocognitive issues. An integral part of this research program will evaluate ALPHA-1062’s ability to reduce a toxic form of a brain protein [Tau] known to be increased in this military relevant TBI model,” commented Denis Kay, the study PI and Alpha Cognition’s Chief Scientific Officer. “Accumulation of toxic Tau in the brain is linked to dementia progression, and was previously shown to be decreased by ALPHA-1062 in a separate pre-clinical model of moderate TBI. We are excited to embark upon a trial to provide additional evidence for reduction of one of the neuropathological drivers of increased dementia risk.”

ALPHA-1062IN is a promising drug candidate that has shown potential for the treatment of mTBI. The drug has shown previous effectiveness in improving cognition and in improving movement and perceptive abilities in another pre-clinical study. This grant will further evaluate its effectiveness in reducing the adverse effects of blast-induced mTBI and potentially pave the way for clinical trials in the future.

The pre-clinical study is expected to begin in early Q4 of 2023 and continue for a period of 16 months. The Company will provide regular updates on the progress of the study and any significant findings.

About Alpha Cognition Inc.

Alpha Cognition Inc. is a clinical stage, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for patients suffering from neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease and Cognitive Impairment with mild Traumatic Brain Injury (“mTBI”), for which there are currently no approved treatment options.

ALPHA-1062 is a patented new chemical entity being developed as a new generation acetylcholinesterase inhibitor for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, with expected minimal gastrointestinal side effects. ALPHA-1062’s active metabolite is differentiated from donepezil and rivastigmine in that it binds neuronal nicotinic receptors, most notably the alpha-7 subtype, which is known to have a positive effect on cognition. ALPHA-1062 is also being developed in combination with memantine to treat moderate to severe Alzheimer’s dementia, and as an intranasal formulation for Cognitive Impairment with mTBI.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Except for statements of historical fact, any information contained in this news release may be a forward-looking statement that reflects the Company’s current views about future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “objective,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “target,” “seek,” “contemplate,” “continue” and “ongoing,” or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology intended to identify statements about the future. Forward-looking statements may include statements regarding delisting from the TSXV, listed on the CSE, the Company’s business strategy, market size, potential growth opportunities, capital requirements, clinical development activities, the timing and results of clinical trials, regulatory submissions, potential regulatory approval and commercialization of the Company’s products. Although the Company believes that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our expectations of the future, about which we cannot be certain. The Company cannot assure that the actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230607005181/en/