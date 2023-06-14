A Surprisingly High Number of Americans Think Insurance Fraud Is Not a Crime, New Survey Shows

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Younger generations are more tolerant of fraud and ‘envious’ of those who commit it

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A significant number of Americans aged 45 and younger show a high level of tolerance for insurance fraud – even feeling envious of those who commit it – according to a new survey of insurance consumers by Verisk ( VRSK) and the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud.

The study analyzes how American consumers view insurance fraud and insurance crime and delves into the psychology of insurance fraud to understand the motivations and justification for the crime derived from in-depth interviews with those convicted of insurance fraud.

“This study should sound the alarm for insurers, consumer activists, regulators, and legislators on the state of fraud in America. While it’s marginally reassuring that 84% of Americans in the survey consider insurance fraud a crime, the 16% that do not consider it a crime potentially represent more than 53 million Americans,” said Matthew Smith, executive director of the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud. “There is a need for consumer education on the harm insurance fraud crimes have on our economy and on every American citizen and family.”

The study found that 87-96% of older respondents consider insurance fraud a crime, while only 75% of those under age 45 consider it a crime, with the percentage skewing downward by age to only 64% for the youngest group.

Other findings include:

  • More than 36% of all Americans believe it’s acceptable to submit an inflated auto damage claim
  • Over 30% of 25-34-year-olds “definitely would” submit a fraudulent property damage claim
  • 27% of those 18-24 would commit workers’ compensation fraud, compared to less than 10% of those 45 and older
  • Over a quarter of those 18-34 are “motivated” to commit insurance fraud compared to less than 7% of those over 45

“The results prove the continued need for insurers to be hypervigilant about the impact of fraud on their book of business,” said Maroun Mourad, president of Verisk Claims Solutions. “The fact that younger generations are more tolerant and motivated to commit claims fraud indicates that this problem is not going away and is likely to persist in the future. Carriers would be wise to set up a strong perimeter defense to ensure they are adequately and accurately detecting potential fraud throughout the policy life cycle.”

The study, conducted by Dynata, collected more than 1,500 responses from a group of insurance-purchasing consumers matching the demographic standards identified in the 2020 U.S. Census. Learn more about the results of the study at a webinar on July 18.

About Verisk
Verisk ( VRSK) provides data-driven analytic insights and solutions for the insurance industry. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk empowers customers to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global issues, including climate change and extreme events, as well as political and ESG topics. With offices in more than 20 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification byGreat Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom.

About the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud

Insurance fraud is the crime we all pay for, costing consumers more than $308.6B each year. Formed in 1993, the Coalition is the nation’s only alliance uniting all groups against insurance fraud. 280+ member organizations comprise the Coalition. Consumers, insurers, government agencies, legislators, prosecutors, and other committed partners come together under the Coalition banner. We fight all forms of insurance scams regardless of who commits the fraud. The power of our diversity and unity in protecting consumers earns the Coalition unparalleled credibility. The Coalition leads the fight against insurance fraud in our nation and with our global partners. The Coalition is governed by our Board of Directors and Executive Committee in accordance with our By-Laws.

ti?nf=ODg1MzU3OSM1NjM0NTU2IzIyMTAwMjk=
Insurance-Services-Office-Inc-.png
Media Contacts
Michelle Pantina
551-500-7327
[email protected]
Joseph Matos
202-250-3250
[email protected]

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.