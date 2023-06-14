MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, today announced that Chris Gerosa, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials, Payments and CRE Conference on June 14, 2023.

Mr. Gerosa will participate in a fireside chat at 4:00 p.m. ET. The live webcast and replay for the fireside chat will be available on the events and presentations section of the MarketAxess Investor Relations homepage, https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.marketaxess.com%2Fevents-and-presentations.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess (Nasdaq: MKTX) operates a leading electronic trading platform that delivers greater trading efficiency, a diversified pool of liquidity and significant cost savings to institutional investors and broker-dealers across the global fixed-income markets. Over 2,000 firms leverage MarketAxess’ patented technology to efficiently trade fixed-income securities. MarketAxess’ award-winning Open Trading® marketplace is widely regarded as the preferred all-to-all trading solution in the global credit markets. Founded in 2000, MarketAxess connects a robust network of market participants through an advanced full trading lifecycle solution that includes automated trading solutions, intelligent data and index products and a range of post-trade services. Learn more at www.marketaxess.com and on Twitter %40MarketAxess.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230607005125/en/