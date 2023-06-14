Alberta+Motor+Association (AMA) and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that AMA successfully deployed Guidewire+InsuranceSuite on Guidewire+Cloud to power their core business, simplify IT operations, adapt quickly to changing market demands, and keep pace with customer expectations.

AMA originally+selected InsuranceSuite in 2015 as a self-managed installation to help it modernize its core system infrastructure and operations in order to better address the evolving needs of its agents and customers. By leveraging Guidewire Cloud, AMA will also have access to DataHub, Explore, and Predict. The company has implemented all Guidewire products across all commercial and personal lines of business.

“Now that we’re on Guidewire Cloud, we really feel like we are on the leading-edge. It’s hard to imagine that we could be as flexible and adaptive as we are now,” said AMA Chief Transformation Officer Collin Moody. “We are absolutely dedicated to being a digital, self-service insurer supported by our agents. We are now able to focus on rapidly advancing our digital roadmap and diversifying our products and services because of Guidewire Cloud.”

Moody continued, “We went to Guidewire Cloud to be technically current and agile. We are already seeing this speed and agility as we work to launch our new usage-based insurance product – our speed-to-market really is faster than ever.”

“Congratulations to AMA on the successful deployment of Guidewire Cloud,” said Guidewire Head of Services Michael Mahoney. “The AMA team works tirelessly for their members and Guidewire is honored to have played a part in their success. We are thrilled to see them reap the benefits of our products and are proud to continue serving them as a valued partner.”

About Alberta Motor Association

The Alberta Motor Association (AMA) is among the largest membership organizations in Alberta, representing more than 980,000 members. As a leading advocate for traffic safety, travel and consumer protection and crime prevention, AMA represents the interests of its members to industry and all levels of government and helps protect the things they care about most. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fama.ab.ca%2F

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ​We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 500 insurers in 38 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.guidewire.com%2Flegal-notices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230607005023/en/