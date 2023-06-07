PR Newswire

BEIJING, Jun. 07, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced the development of a novel method of remote microscopic manipulation based on optical tools for simultaneous holographic 3D visualization and real-time manipulation of microsystem through an immersive virtual reality interface.

The system allows real-time reconstruction of 3D scenes. The holographic microscope is a replica of a real microscopic sample under a separate laboratory microscope. Using hand-tracking devices, hands can be projected in this microscopic virtual reality to grasp and move microscopic objects via optical traps, which are reconfigured in real-time based on hand-tracking data for direct interaction and can be operated interactively in an immersive environment.

WiMi's system uses VR environments as microscopic systems capable of performing interactive 3D manipulations while observing holographic 3D real-time reconstructions of manipulated scenes. Holographic tweezers provide a robust and proven technique for multi-particle 3D using micron-sized objects. Digital holographic microscopy (DHM) allows high frame rate volume reconstruction in three directions of space with good resolution. The 3D structures are encoded in the light field, which is the principle of holographic microdisplays. In the case of holographic capture, a collection of laser spots is created in 3D space by modulating the light field in the plane of the spatial light modulator (SLM). In the holographic microscope, the volumetric light distribution is obtained from the 2D interference pattern recorded by the camera.

The system integrates both techniques through a holographic virtual reality interface, where digital holograms are dynamically generated on the computer and displayed on the SLM based on hand-tracking data. After propagating through the microscope objective, the SLM creates a series of focal points in the 3D volume around the focal plane for interactive holographic virtual reality actions.

This real-time microscopic system allows operators to experience and operate the appropriate equipment more realistically by providing a high-fidelity virtual environment, thus improving the efficiency of operation and training. In addition, the system can facilitate research and progress in science and technology, especially in medicine, biology, and chemistry. It plays a vital role in the research and development of microscopes and testing equipment.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release and the Company's strategic and operational plans contain forward−looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases, and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition, and results of operations; the expected growth of the AR holographic industry; and the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services.

Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and the current report on Form 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required under applicable laws.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wimi-developed-a-real-time-microscopic-system-for-immersive-holographic-vr-manipulation-301844645.html

SOURCE WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.