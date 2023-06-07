Albemarle Announces New Leadership at Ketjen

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and HOUSTON, June 7, 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and HOUSTON, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation, a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health, announced the appointment of Michael J. Simmons to president of its wholly owned subsidiary, Ketjen Corporation, effective today. Simmons succeeds Raphael Crawford who will remain with the company through a transition period.

albemarle_corporation_logo.jpg

"Raphael has been instrumental in the formation of Ketjen as a wholly owned subsidiary and we are grateful for his leadership role in this important transition for our people and our customers," said Kent Masters, CEO, Albemarle.

Simmons brings more than 30 years of experience to Ketjen having served in both public and private companies as an operating executive and a director/advisor with expertise in strategic planning, operational excellence, and team development. He began his career at GE, becoming CEO of the PII Pipeline Solutions unit of GE Oil & Gas. Simmons served as a group president at Houston-based Shawcor and most recently was a senior partner at Vantage Consulting, a business advisory service specializing in strategy, execution and leadership for energy, financial, and medical clients.

"Michael's industry and management experience in creating value is right for the Ketjen business, customers, and team members," said Masters. "Ketjen solutions have a powerful role to play in helping customers across the global energy landscape."

Simmons is a graduate of California State University, Fullerton, with a Master of Business Administration from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. He is based at Ketjen's headquarters in Houston, Texas.

About Ketjen
Ketjen is a provider of advanced catalyst solutions to leading producers in the petrochemical, refining and specialty chemicals industries. From fluidized catalytic cracking to clean fuels solutions to hydro-processing to organometallics and curatives, Ketjen delivers safe and reliable solutions that increase production performance and business value. A wholly owned subsidiary of Albemarle Corporation, Ketjen Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and serves global customers through operations in 27 markets. For more information, visit ketjen.com.

About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allow us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers. Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at albemarle.com and on Twitter @AlbemarleCorp.

Albemarle regularly posts information to our website, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses, and the markets we serve.

favicon.png?sn=PH22394&sd=2023-06-07 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-announces-new-leadership-at-ketjen-301844770.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH22394&Transmission_Id=202306070800PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH22394&DateId=20230607
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.