Nordic Nanovector - Notice of Annual General Meeting on 28 June 2023

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

OSLO, Norway, June 7, 2023

OSLO, Norway, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Notice is given that the Annual General Meeting of Nordic Nanovector ASA will be held on 28 June 2023, at 14:00 hours CEST at Advokatfirmaet CLP, Sommerrogata 13-15, 0255 Oslo. The full notice is attached. The notice and the documents to which it refers are also available onwww.nordicnanovector.com.

Shareholders wishing to attend the Annual General Meeting, in person or by proxy, must complete and return the attendance form or power of attorney form attached to the notice to Nordea Bank Abp, Issuer Service, Postboks 1166 Sentrum, N-0107 Oslo, or by e-mail to [email protected] no later than 26 June 2023, 16:00 CEST. Attendance or proxies may also be registered electronically through Euronext Securities Oslo (formerly VPS) Investor Services.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Ludvik Sandnes, Interim CEO & CFO
Cell: +47 907 43 017
Email: [email protected]

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO22534&sd=2023-06-07 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nordic-nanovector--notice-of-annual-general-meeting-on-28-june-2023-301844958.html

SOURCE Nordic Nanovector

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO22534&Transmission_Id=202306070854PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO22534&DateId=20230607
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.