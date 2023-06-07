PR Newswire

OSLO, Norway, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Notice is given that the Annual General Meeting of Nordic Nanovector ASA will be held on 28 June 2023, at 14:00 hours CEST at Advokatfirmaet CLP, Sommerrogata 13-15, 0255 Oslo. The full notice is attached. The notice and the documents to which it refers are also available onwww.nordicnanovector.com.

Shareholders wishing to attend the Annual General Meeting, in person or by proxy, must complete and return the attendance form or power of attorney form attached to the notice to Nordea Bank Abp, Issuer Service, Postboks 1166 Sentrum, N-0107 Oslo, or by e-mail to [email protected] no later than 26 June 2023, 16:00 CEST. Attendance or proxies may also be registered electronically through Euronext Securities Oslo (formerly VPS) Investor Services.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Ludvik Sandnes, Interim CEO & CFO

Cell: +47 907 43 017

Email: [email protected]

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

