CVO Street Glide and CVO Road Glide Powered by Milwaukee-Eight VVT 121 Engine

MILWAUKEE, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) elevates the motorcycle riding experience with the mid-year introduction of two premium 2023 models from Custom Vehicle Operations™ (CVO™). The new CVO™ Street Glide® and CVO™ Road Glide® models showcase advanced technology, enhanced rider comfort and dynamic performance propelled by the powerful new Milwaukee-Eight® VVT 121 engine. Exclusive and dramatic new visual designs present a transformative revision of the Harley-Davidson® Grand American Touring platform.

These two new models elevate the standard for Harley-Davidson performance, technology and style.

"With the all-new CVO™ Street Glide® and CVO™ Road Glide® models, our mission is to advance every aspect of the Grand American Touring motorcycling experience," said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO of Harley-Davidson. "These models set a new standard for Harley-Davidson performance, technology and style, accelerating the evolution of the world's most desirable motorcycle brand."

Iconic Design, Redefined

The new CVO™ Street Glide® and CVO™ Road Glide® models feature stunning new design clearly evolved from the familiar shapes of previous Harley-Davidson® Grand American Touring motorcycles. Both models feature fairings with integrated venting and LED signature lighting with integrated turn signals. Additional design elements include a trimmed front fender, a new 6-gallon fuel tank with a distinctive side bevel, and saddlebags with a three-dimensional shape in harmony with the fairings and fuel tank. The new Combo Cast Laced wheels make a bold custom statement with a black machine-cut cast-aluminum rim and laced spokes. Each model will be offered in two highly detailed finish options.

Pinnacle Performance

The new 121-cubic inch V-Twin Milwaukee-Eight® VVT 121 engine establishes a new benchmark for factory-installed torque and displacement available in a Harley-Davidson® Touring motorcycle and features optimized liquid-cooled cylinder heads with a new cooling system, variable valve timing (VVT), a new intake tract and performance exhaust system.

Every aspect of design that could impact overall performance and the comfort was carefully considered during the development of the CVO™ Street Glide® and CVO™ Road Glide® models. Dry weight has been reduced significantly – by 31 pounds for the CVO™ Street Glide® model and by 35 pounds for the CVO™ Road Glide® model – compared to the models they replace. High-performance front and rear SHOWA suspension components promote confident handling and provide a dramatic improvement in rider comfort compared to previous CVO™ models, with rear suspension travel increased by 50 percent. Premium Brembo™ braking components offer outstanding braking feel and performance for added rider confidence.

For the first time the CVO™ Street Glide® and CVO™ Road Glide® models offer selectable Ride Modes – Road, Sport and Rain – that electronically control a specific combination of power delivery, engine braking, Cornering-Antilock Braking System (C-ABS) and Cornering-Traction Control System (C-TCS) settings.

Aero and thermal comfort are informed by all-new fairings with a "floating" windshield design, and by adjustable air-control vanes. In wind tunnel testing, subjective helmet buffeting is reduced by an average of 60 percent compared to equivalent 2022 models. The new engine cooling system will further improve thermal comfort for the rider compared to previous CVO models.

All-New Infotainment Powered by Skyline™ OS

The CVO™ Street Glide® and CVO™ Road Glide® models introduce an all-new suite of infotainment technology powered by the new Skyline™ OS. A 12.3-inch TFT color touch screen replaces all analog instrumentation and most switches. This premium display is customizable within three distinct view options and is compatible with Apple and Android devices. Wi-Fi connectivity enables wireless connection to a rider's device, and a Bluetooth® receiver for wireless headsets is built into the system. Both models feature expanded media storage compartments with a USB-C connection point. A premium, high-performance Harley-Davidson® Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate® Stage II four-speaker audio system is powered by a new 500-watt RMS amplifier.

The CVO™ Street Glide® and CVO™ Road Glide® models will make a U.S. public debut in Milwaukee during the Harley-Davidson Homecoming™ Festival, July 13-16, 2023. Both models will reach authorized Harley-Davidson® dealer showrooms globally in mid-July.

Harley-Davidson stands for the timeless pursuit of adventure and freedom for the soul. Go to H-D.com to learn more about the complete line of 2023 Harley-Davidson® Grand American Touring, Sport, Adventure Touring, Cruiser and Trike motorcycles, Harley-Davidson Certified™ pre-owned motorcycles, Harley-Davidson® Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories, Harley-Davidson® MotorClothes® apparel and accessories, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Our vision: Building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Our mission: More than building machines, we stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture with an expanding range of leading-edge, distinctive and customizable motorcycles in addition to riding experiences and exceptional motorcycle accessories, riding gear and apparel. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get Harley-Davidson riders on the road. Learn more at www.harley-davidson.com.

