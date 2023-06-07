PR Newswire

Allegion helps property owners and managers navigate new industry pressures through flexible security hardware, software and services that create operational efficiencies and promote positive renter retention, revenue

ATLANTA, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From June 7-9, Allegion US, a leading provider of security solutions, technology and services, will be exhibiting and demonstrating new interoperable electronic access control technologies, software and proptech solutions at NAA Apartmentalize (booth #1705), an annual event that brings together multifamily housing professionals from around the world for three days of education, networking and learning about the latest industry trends and best practices.

"We're excited to unveil our latest security solutions at NAA Apartmentalize, which provide multifamily property owners and managers a unique opportunity to increase operational efficiencies, drive revenue and enhance renter acquisition and retention," said John Villanueva, general manager, Locks & Access Solutions at Allegion. "Our flexible and interoperable solutions and services help property managers create safe and secure communities for residents, which is a top priority in today's rental housing industry. By leveraging our innovative products like the Schlage XE360™ Series wireless electronic locks, property managers can streamline their security protocols and minimize risks to their communities, resulting in improved operational efficiency, increased revenue and greater resident satisfaction. We're looking forward to connecting with multifamily housing professionals to help them create thriving, secure and safe campuses."

Show attendees can join Allegion security consultants at booth #1705 for in-depth conversations around seamless access and have an up-close look at the following security solutions:

Schlage XE360 Series Wireless Electronic Locks: Building on the innovation of Schlage electronic locks, the XE360 Series is the next generation of wireless electronic lock from Schlage made to fit the needs of a wide range of common area openings. Its sleek design offers customers a solution that looks as good as it performs – at an affordable price point.

Designed specifically for multifamily buildings, the XE360 Series wireless lock is available as tubular, mortise, mortise deadbolt or exit trim and suites with other Schlage families to provide a wide selection of options to create a pleasing aesthetic across multifamily properties.

The Schlage XE360 wireless lock provides multifamily property owners and managers with a unique combination of innovative features designed to affordably simplify access control and provide next-level design for their properties. The system supports multiple credential types, including Schlage MIFARE®, Bluetooth® and NFC mobile, with advanced encryption to keep data and communications safe. The lock provides up to two years of battery life, wireless configuration using connected smartphones or tablets, comes standard with a uniquely concealed key override, and is currently capable of operating in an offline or no-tour capacity. With the innovative FleX Module™ (what is this? Add the noun after the trademark), the system is ready for future connectivity and encryption technology upgrades. The XE360 Series wireless lock currently works within the ENGAGE™ ecosystem, but its open architecture design also makes it easy to integrate with third-party software, making it a versatile and affordable solution for a range of multifamily properties.

Schlage Control® mobile enabled smart lock: The Schlage Control mobile enabled smart lock was designed specifically for multifamily residence doors. It allows properties to offer convenient security to residents and intelligent efficiency to property managers. Through support for Bluetooth® mobile credentials, Schlage Control deadbolts and interconnected locks allow residents to gain access using smart credentials or their smartphones. And without traditional keys to deal with, properties will save time and money in managing resident access. The open architecture capabilities of Schlage Control products offer properties the freedom to use the physical access control (PACS) or proptech provider of their choice to manage security and extend the possibilities of their locks beyond access control.

Proptech Alliances: Allegion offers a wide-ranging ecosystem of both independent proptech and traditional access control providers, ensuring multifamily properties have access to the broadest range of capabilities available. By working with a network of alliances, Allegion is introducing a new standard of multifamily living that provides premier services and amenities for residents. With a focus on interoperability and open architecture, Allegion is able to help property owners and managers deliver smart apartment experiences that residents desire and operational efficiencies that drive positive net operating income.

Additionally, show attendees can stop by the Zentra booth #1709 to learn more about Allegion's latest brand focused on access solutions for multifamily properties. Zentra's suite of solutions provides simple, smart and secure property access. The brand's offerings are unified by a single software platform with integrated hardware and support services to enhance back-end efficiency for property managers and improve the overall resident experience. Trusted and simple to use, Zentra was created with multifamily needs in mind – providing security that fits a campus' unique needs as well as the convenience its residents expect.

Multifamily housing professionals who will not be attending the show in person this year can utilize Allegion's online resources including the Solving for Multifamily Podcast and a wide array of digital resources, like the Beginner's Guide to Proptech.

For more information, please visit us.allegion.com.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. For more, visit www.allegion.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simplifying-access-control-for-multifamily-allegion-showcases-new-schlage-xe360-wireless-lock-proptech-alliances-and-services-at-naa-apartmentalize-301844388.html

SOURCE Allegion US