MDA SELECTED BY L3HARRIS FOR SPACE DEVELOPMENT AGENCY'S TRANCHE 1 TRACKING LAYER CONSTELLATION

2 hours ago
PR Newswire

BRAMPTON, ON, June 7, 2023

SDA contract award will see MDA design and build 14 flight sets of Ka-Band steerable antennas and control electronics

BRAMPTON, ON, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - MDA Ltd. (TSX: MDA), a leading provider of advanced technology and services to the rapidly expanding global space industry, today announced it has been awarded a contract from L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) as part of the Space Development Agency's (SDA) Tranche 1 Tracking Layer program.

MDA will design and build 14 flight sets of Ka-Band steerable antennas and control electronics for L3Harris as part of SDA's low earth orbit (LEO) constellation. The antennas and control electronics will be designed, built, assembled and tested at MDA's state-of-the-art high-volume satellite production facility in Montreal.

"We are very pleased to work with L3Harris on this important space security program as the need for space-based capability increases," said Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA. "This award from one of the largest U.S. defence industry primes is a strong endorsement of MDA's best-in-class design and manufacturing capabilities and another example of our strategy in action as we expand MDA's share of the growing global LEO constellation market."

MDA technology has been integrated into more than 350 satellite missions to date, with more than 2,000 antenna subsystems and 3,000 electronic subsystems on approximately 950 satellites currently in orbit.

ABOUT MDA

Serving the world from its Canadian home and global offices, MDA (TSX: MDA) is an international space mission partner and a robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 50-year story of firsts on and above the Earth. With over 2,700 employees across Canada, the US and the UK, MDA is leading the charge towards viable Moon colonies, enhanced Earth observation, communication in a hyper-connected world, and more. With a track record of making space ambitions come true, MDA enables highly skilled people to continually push boundaries, tackle big challenges, and imagine solutions that inspire and endure to change the world for the better, on the ground and in the stars. Learn more by visiting mda.space.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward–looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward–looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in MDA's Annual Information Form available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. MDA does not undertake any obligation to update such forward–looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOCIAL MEDIA

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mda-selected-by-l3harris-for-space-development-agencys-tranche-1-tracking-layer-constellation-301844360.html

