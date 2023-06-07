PR Newswire

Retirement planning, billing and client onboarding technologies from each provider will be added to the Wove platform as part of its core offerings for advisors

NEW YORK, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon's Pershing X, a technology provider within BNY Mellon | Pershing (NYSE: BK), announced collaborations today with Salesforce, the global leader in customer relationship management (CRM), PureFacts and Pontera to provide technologies for advisors on its new wealth management platform, Wove.

"We designed Wove to be a best-in-class offering for advisors that integrates the many technology tools they use into a single, data-driven platform," said Ainslie Simmonds, President of Pershing X. "This includes bringing first-rate technologies to Wove from providers known for their superior capabilities and track record in the marketplace."

Pershing X will work with the technology providers on the following services:

Salesforce Financial Services Cloud will enable Wove clients to modernize how advisors manage client onboarding and engagement, and fuel advisor productivity



Financial Services Cloud will enable Wove clients to modernize how advisors manage client onboarding and engagement, and fuel advisor productivity PureFacts will be installed as Wove's primary billing vendor, including access to daily fee reporting and advanced revenue management and sales performance analytics



will be installed as Wove's primary billing vendor, including access to daily fee reporting and advanced revenue management and sales performance analytics Pontera will integrate its solution into Wove's wealth reporting offering, allowing advisors to analyze, rebalance and bill on 401(k), 403(b) and other held-away retirement accounts as a crucial part of a client's full financial picture

"Collaborations of this level are why Wove stands out in the market," said Noam Tasch, Head of Revenue, Pershing X. "The capabilities that Salesforce, PureFacts and Pontera bring to the platform help support Pershing X's goal of simplifying, scaling and revolutionizing the wealth management experience for advisors."

ABOUT PERSHING X

Pershing X is BNY Mellon | Pershing's start-up business unit focused on delivering the most interoperable and data-driven suite of advisory tools in the wealth management industry. Pershing X technology is designed to create an effortless and intuitive experience that is integrated with multiple leading custodians. This allows wealth management professionals to focus their time on the business of advice, not technology, so they maximize efficiency and optimize the experience for every client. Additional information is available on pershingx.com.

ABOUT BNY MELLON'S PERSHING

BNY Mellon's Pershing is a leading provider of clearing and custody services. We are uniquely positioned to help complex financial services firms transform their businesses, drive growth, maximize efficiency, and manage risk and regulation.

Wealth management and institutional firms outsource to us trading and settlement services, investment solutions, bank and brokerage custody, middle- and back- office support, data insights and business consulting.

Pershing brings together high-touch service, an open digital platform and the BNY Mellon enterprise to deliver a differentiated experience for every client.

Pershing LLC (member FINRA, NYSE, SIPC) is a BNY Mellon company. With offices around the world, Pershing has over $2 trillion in assets and millions of investor accounts. Pershing affiliates include Pershing X, Inc. and Lockwood Advisors, Inc., an investment adviser registered in the United States under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Additional information is available on pershing.com, or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter @Pershing.

