SentinelOne (NYSE: S), a global leader in autonomous cybersecurity, today announced the launch of a new virtual data centre in Australia. The deployment, which comes on the heels of the company achieving Protected IRAP status for its market-leading Singularity%26trade%3B+XDR+platform, will aid local government agencies and organisations in complying with data sovereignty requirements and bolstering the nation’s cyber defences.

The centre, which will be hosted by SentinelOne strategic partner, AWS, comes at a pivotal time for Australia, as the Federal Government is rewriting its cybersecurity strategy, tightening reporting regulation and reforming its incident response mechanisms to keep pace with the evolving threat landscape and boost the nation’s security capability.

“As cyberattacks become more widespread and complex, it is imperative for government organisations to have access to advanced, intelligence-based solutions that enable them to protect their systems and information,” said Jason Duerden, Regional Director, ANZ at SentinelOne. “At SentinelOne, we understand the unique requirements that local agencies face and provide a unique platform they can use to detect, respond to and remediate threats in a real-time, compliant way.”

SentinelOne’s Singularity platform is a unified solution that combines endpoint protection, cloud security, identity threat detection and response and data ingestion with analytics in a single console using a native back end and the industry’s most performant security data lake. It is also the first XDR solution in the local market that offers complete data localisation and sovereignty, with both IRAP accreditation and a Sydney AWS Point-of-Presence (PoP) that is a completely isolated cluster, air gapped from other SentinelOne locations, ensuring no data leaves Australian shores.

“With SentinelOne, government agencies can unlock the power of emerging technologies such as generative AI that adversaries are increasingly using to execute attacks to protect critical infrastructure and systems of national importance,” Duerden said. “And we will continue to invest in and deliver innovations that help them prevent threats, reduce risk and keep our nation safe in full compliance with the standards and requirements they must meet.”

Learn more about the SentinelOne+Singularity+XDR+solution.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is a leader in autonomous cybersecurity. SentinelOne’s Singularity™ Platform detects, prevents, and responds to cyber attacks at machine speed, empowering organisations to secure endpoints, cloud workloads, containers, identities, and mobile and network-connected devices with speed, accuracy and simplicity. Over 10,000 customers, including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments, trust SentinelOne to secure the future today. To learn more, visit www.sentinelone.com.

