Ceapro Announces Results of 2023 Shareholders' Meeting

41 minutes ago
EDMONTON, Alberta, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceapro Inc. (TSX-V: CZO; OTCQX: CRPOF) (“Ceapro” or the “Company”), a growth-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of active ingredients for healthcare and cosmetic industries, announced today that all proposed Directors were elected to serve for a one-year term at its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 6, 2023 as per the following results:

NomineeVotes ForVotes Against% of votes cast
FOR
AGAINST
Geneviève Foster30,851,2733,202,66090.60% 9.40%
Gilles Gagnon24,113,37610,025,70770.63% 29.37%
Ronald W. Miller32,520,0701,619,01395.26% 4.74%
Ulrich Kosciessa28,909,1045,229,97984.68% 15.32%
William Li30,511,0653,628,01889.37% 10.63%

Mr. Glenn Rourke, who provided 15 years of dedicated service as a director of the company, advised on June 5, 2023, that he was no longer standing for re-election. Therefore, his name was removed from the slate.

All other matters at the Shareholders' meeting, namely the appointment of auditors and the approval and ratification of an amended and restated Stock Option Plan, as proposed in the Company’s information circular dated April 19, 2023, were also approved by shareholders.

About Ceapro Inc.

Ceapro Inc. is a Canadian biotechnology company involved in the development of proprietary extraction technology and the application of this technology to the production of extracts and “active ingredients” from oats and other renewable plant resources. Ceapro adds further value to its extracts by supporting their use in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and therapeutics products for humans and animals. The Company has a broad range of expertise in natural product chemistry, microbiology, biochemistry, immunology and process engineering. These skills merge in the fields of active ingredients, biopharmaceuticals and drug-delivery solutions.

For more information on Ceapro, please visit the Company’s website at www.ceapro.com.

For more information contact:

Jenene Thomas
JTC Team, LLC
Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Advisor
T (US): +1 (833) 475-8247
E: [email protected]

Issuer:

Gilles R. Gagnon, M.Sc., MBA
President & CEO
T: 780-421-4555

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

