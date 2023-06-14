DonorDrive, an EngageSmart (NYSE%3A+ESMT) solution and creator of an advanced enterprise digital fundraising solution, is proud to celebrate customers AIDS/LifeCycle, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Covenant House, National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI), Team World Vision, and National Multiple Sclerosis Society for being recognized among the Top+30+U.S.+Peer-to-Peer+Fundraising+Programs by the Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum. DonorDrive customer MS Canada was also recognized for two programs in the Top+30+Canadian+Peer-to-Peer+Fundraising+Programs+List.

DonorDrive’s fundraising platform supports enterprise nonprofit organizations in their peer-to-peer fundraising events, individual giving, and sustaining fundraising initiatives by empowering individuals to make a direct impact for the causes they care about. Nonprofits can provide supporters with easy-to-use fundraising tools that have helped DonorDrive customers increase donations and total revenue. These features include built-in fundraising coaching, personalized fundraising pages, donor communication tools, fundraising milestones, and donation incentives.

DonorDrive is proud that its fundraising platform and its Charity Fundraising App played a part in helping the Top 30 programs in the U.S. and Canada listed below achieve the following results last year:

AIDS/LifeCycle was named 2022 Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum Program of the Year, raising a record $17.8 million. DonorDrive welcomed AIDS/LifeCycle as a client in June 2022 for their 2023 event season.

NAMI was the outgoing Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum Organization of the Year, having earned that distinction in 2022. NAMI Walks Your Way ranked in the Top 30 for the third year in a row, seeing a 59% increase in event participation and a 12% increase in revenue in 2022 as compared to 2021.

National Multiple Sclerosis Society increased participation in their Walk MS events in their first year utilizing DonorDrive as their peer-to-peer fundraising solution. Both the Bike MS and Walk MS programs were named to the Top 30 List, ranking seventh and tenth respectively.

Team World Vision broke into the Top 30 List for the first time at spot 26 with $15.21 million raised, an increase of 160% over the previous year.

Several programs that have been hosted on DonorDrive for more than 10 years continued to be featured in the Top 30: Children’s Miracle Networks Hospitals Miracle Network Dance Marathon ranked 13th, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Out of the Darkness ranked 17th, and Children’s Miracle Networks Hospitals Extra Life ranked 30th.

Covenant House Sleep Out events utilized the DonorDrive Charity Fundraising mobile app for the first time in 2022 and came in 20th on the list.

MS Canada had two programs place in the top 30 Canadian peer-to-peer programs. The MS Bike program saw a 52.5% year-over-year revenue increase during its first year on DonorDrive, as compared to an average of 19.5% year-over-year growth across all top 30 Canadian programs.

The Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum’s Top 30 Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Programs provides valuable benchmarking data for fundraising professionals across both the U.S. and Canada. The report compiled data submitted by 78 nonprofit programs active in 2022 through the 17th annual edition of the Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Top 30 Survey. The programs featured on this year’s Top 30 U.S. List averaged an 18.8% revenue increase year-over-year (YoY); however, DonorDrive customers named on the Top 30 list averaged a 29.7% revenue increase YoY.

“Team World Vision is honored to join the ranks of incredible peer-to-peer organizations across the country engaging everyday people to make the world better, and DonorDrive’s platform and team was a huge part in making that happen,” said Lyndsey Deane Ratchford, National Director of World Vision Endurance at World Vision USA. “With DonorDrive, our fundraisers have the tools to better engage with peers, building a sense of community among fundraisers and donors that helps increase awareness of our organization and the dollars raised to support our cause.”

“We’re proud to support these high-performing and mission-driven organizations, and we congratulate their teams on such an amazing 2022 program season,” said Senior Vice President of Product, Kasey Cuppoletti. “It’s a privilege to watch these programs grow year after year, and we can’t wait to see how their success continues to increase in the year ahead.”

