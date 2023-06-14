DENVER, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverCommerce ( EVCM) (the “Company”), a leading provider of vertically-tailored SaaS solutions for the service economy, announced the appointment of Ryan Siurek as the Company’s Chief Accounting Officer effective July 10, 2023 leading the Company’s global accounting operations. “We’re thrilled to welcome Ryan to EverCommerce,” said Chief Financial Officer Marc Thompson. “With his deep financial, operational and technical experience at publicly traded growth oriented and mature Fortune 100 companies, I’m confident he will provide the leadership needed to scale our accounting operations and business processes in order to support our continued growth and profitability.”



Mr. Siurek most recently served as Chief Accounting Officer at Biodesix, Inc,. a leading publicly traded lung diagnostics solutions company, where he applied his finance and accounting leadership to help the newly-public company scale and grow. Prior to Biodesix, Mr. Siurek served as Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer at Vail Resorts, where he aided the integration of 28 resorts during his tenure and helped expand accounting operations globally. As an executive at Sprint Corporation, he held various accounting and finance roles including Vice President Controller & Chief Accounting Officer and Vice President, Divisional Chief Financial Officer for the prepaid and wholesale and enterprise solutions divisions.

“I’m very excited to be joining the EverCommerce team,” said incoming Chief Accounting Officer Ryan Siurek. “From the moment I first engaged with leadership about the opportunity to join the Company, I was convinced that EverCommerce has a long runway of growth ahead of it in an underpenetrated market. I look forward to contributing to the Company’s future success by building a world-class and scalable accounting organization.”

Mr. Siurek currently serves as member of the Small Business Advisory Committee (SBAC) of the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB), a committee focused on financial reporting and accounting matters for public and private businesses, and also served a three-year appointed term as a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Financial Reporting Executive Committee (FinREC). Mr. Siurek holds both a Bachelor's and Master’s degree in accounting from Texas A&M University and is a Certified Public Accountant.



About EverCommerce

EverCommerce ( EVCM) is a leading service commerce platform, providing vertically-tailored, integrated SaaS solutions that help more than 685,000 global service-based businesses accelerate growth, streamline operations, and increase retention. Its modern digital and mobile applications create predictable, informed, and convenient experiences between customers and their service professionals. With its EverPro, EverHealth, and EverWell brands specializing in Home, Health, and Fitness & Wellness service industries, EverCommerce provides end-to-end business management software, embedded payment acceptance, marketing technology, and customer experience applications. Learn more at EverCommerce.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding changes to our leadership team, our future financial position, our profitability, our anticipated growth and our objectives for future operations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, our limited operating history and evolving business; our recent growth rates may not be sustainable or indicative of future growth; we may not achieve profitability in the future; we may continue to experience significant quarterly and annual fluctuations in our operating results due to a number of factors, which makes our future operating results difficult to predict; we may reduce our rate of acquisitions and may be unsuccessful in achieving continued growth through acquisitions; revenues and profits generated through acquisitions may be less than anticipated, and we may fail to uncover all liabilities of acquisition targets; as well as the other factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and updated by our other filings with the SEC. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

