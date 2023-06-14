Wells Fargo announced today a new Sports & Entertainment Program focused on recognizing and supporting financial advisors who serve clients within the sports and entertainment industries.

Wells Fargo has a long history of serving the complex needs of clients with significant wealth. With the availability of the Sports & Entertainment Accredited Wealth Management AdvisorSM (SE-AWMA) designation, financial advisors serving clients in these industries will be even more equipped to help with their clients’ unique financial needs, including sudden wealth, uneven income flows, philanthropy, and wealth and legacy planning.

The SE-AWMA designation is the first-of-its-kind professional designation offered by the College for Financial Planning, a Kaplan company.

“The Sports & Entertainment Program shows our commitment to both our financial advisors, and the affluent and high-net-worth clients that they serve,” said Clarence Nunn, Executive Vice President of Wealth & Investment Management. “I believe we provide the best service and support, and this development gives our business a greater ability to expand in an area where we believe we can offer great expertise.”

“There are distinct needs that clients in these industries have, and supporting this designation for our financial advisors gives them even more credibility when serving them,” said Julie Caperton, head of Wells Fargo Private Bank. “Sports and entertainment professionals often have needs that change over time — and sometimes change very quickly. We provide access to a diverse team of highly credentialed specialists who can uncover clients’ individual financial objectives and align those with their values and aspirations.”

To learn more about the Sports & Entertainment Program visit www.wfa.com%2Fsportsentertainment.

Investment and Insurance Products: NOT FDIC Insured / NO Bank Guarantee / MAY Lose Value

About Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management

Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management (WIM) is a division within Wells Fargo & Company. WIM provides financial products and services through various bank and brokerage affiliates of Wells Fargo & Company and is one of the largest wealth managers in the U.S., with more than $1.9 trillion in client assets. WIM provides personalized wealth management, brokerage, financial planning, lending, private banking, trust, and fiduciary products and services to affluent, high-net-worth, and ultra-high-net worth clients. WIM operates through advisors in Wells Fargo Advisors, independent brokerage offices, and digitally through Intuitive Investor and WellsTrade, as well as through advisors in The Private Bank experience and banking centers.

The Private Bank is an experience level for qualifying clients of Wells Fargo & Investment Management (WIM). WIM offers financial products and services through affiliates of Wells Fargo & Company. Bank products and services are available through Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Member FDIC.

Brokerage services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors. Wells Fargo Advisors is a trade name used by Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC, and Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Members SIPC, separate registered broker-dealers and non-bank affiliates of Wells Fargo & Company. WellsTrade® and Intuitive Investor© brokerage accounts are offered through Wells Fargo Clearing Services.

