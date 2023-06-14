Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (“Skechers” or the “Company”) ( NYSE:SKX, Financial), The Comfort Technology Company™ and a global footwear leader, today announced that John Vandemore, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Evercore ISI Consumer & Retail Conference on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET.

The audio portion of the fireside chat will be available live and on replay for 90 days on the Company’s website at investors.skechers.com.

