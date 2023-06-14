Rimini+Street%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support, products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software, and a Salesforce and AWS partner, sees markedly increased participation in its %3Cb%3EStreet+Smart%3C%2Fb%3E+and+%3Cb%3EStreet+Light%3C%2Fb%3E executive series, with the most recent Street Smart event hosted in Tokyo, Japan in May 2023 bringing together nearly 200 influential CXOs and IT leaders into a single gathering.

Rimini Street’s Street Smart and Street Light executive series gain popularity with CXOs and IT leaders. (Photo: Business Wire)

Attendees of the increasingly popular Rimini Street global events recognize and appreciate the exceptional quality of dialogue, new regional and industry connections and inclusion in an exclusive community of dynamic professionals eager to help one another navigate complex technology and macro-economic challenges – and win. Agendas include industry luminaries and client presentations, sharing their vision, projects, success and lessons learned with their executive colleagues.

At a recent Street Smart event, one client attendee commented, “We are competitors out on the field, but at Street Smart, we are friends sharing ideas on how to best move our businesses forward and succeed in the same industry.”

Street Smart: Rimini Street’s Extraordinary Global Client Event Series

Street Smart has earned its reputation as a highly valuable event for CXOs, IT and finance leaders to share and discuss visions, ideas, insights, experiences, best practices, and innovation in a confidential and safe environment.

Street Smart events have been held in Australia, Brazil, France, Israel, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, UK, and USA, and Street Light events are planned to be held in an ever-increasing number of cities and countries. Each event provides a highly curated experience and conversation with a regional focus and global perspective. From financial analysts to the formidable roster of Rimini Street clients as presenters, topics of discussion are focused on helping leaders learn about the trends, tools and technologies needed to meet and exceed their business goals of reducing cost, increasing profit and accelerating growth. From cybersecurity, interoperability, talent and skill shortage, and the demands of board members and shareholders, every session brings fresh insights unbiased by a sales agenda and is free of charge for all attendees.

Street Light is Anything but Light in Value for its Attendees

Complementing the larger scale Street Smart series, Street Light events offer a focused, single-topic session hosted by a senior executive of Rimini Street with CXOs, IT and finance leaders. Held in a more intimate, roundtable setting, participants collaborate on strategies and solutions that guide decisions in driving growth and profitability for the business.

Strategies and Solutions, Not Sales

“Unlike so many other events sponsored by technology vendors, our Street Smart and Street Light events are thought leadership events, not sales events,” said Seth Ravin, president and CEO of Rimini Street. “Our focus is to foster a community of intelligent, curious and supportive leaders, building meaningful peer relationships that further their ecosystem of knowledge. We create a safe space for deeper conversations and connections that help our attendees succeed with their IT and organizational goals.”

Eric Helmer, Rimini Street chief technology officer and thought leader, added, “Our Street Smart and Street Light events continue to deliver tremendous value to our guests who appreciate the openness of our discussions and the depth of knowledge shared. The passion for the platform is undeniable, with some sessions extended by hours due to attendee excitement and demand.”

“The strong appetite for more Street Smart and Street Light events has led to new dates and cities being added to the events+calendar for the second half of the year. We are both humbled by the enthusiasm and excited for the expansion of our community of leaders, all working together to usher in the next era of innovation and economic growth powered by technology,” said Anita Blackwood, vice president of global events at Rimini Street.

Explore Rimini Street’s upcoming calendar of events at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.riministreet.com%2Fcompany%2Fevents%2F and join us in person for exclusive thought leadership conversations and sharing of best practices and insights.

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a Russell 2000® Company, is a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support, products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software and a Salesforce and AWS partner. The Company has operations globally and offers a comprehensive family of unified solutions to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize enterprise application, database, and technology software, and enables clients to achieve better business outcomes, significantly reduce costs and reallocate resources for innovation. To date, over 5,100 Fortune 500, Fortune Global 100, midmarket, public sector, and other organizations from a broad range of industries have relied on Rimini Street as their trusted enterprise software solutions provider. To learn more, please visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.riministreet.com, and connect with Rimini Street on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn. (IR-RMNI)

