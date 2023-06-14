MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. (“MACOM”) today announced that it will host live demonstrations of a wide range of new products in Booth #1135 and foundry services in Booth #722 atIEEE’s International Microwave Symposium (“IMS”) in San Diego, California, June 13 – 15, 2023.

MACOM’s RF & Microwave IC and Module design, product management and applications engineering teams will provide in-depth explanations of MACOM’s solutions and benefits. Customers will have the opportunity to ask questions and interact with MACOM staff during the demonstrations. These demonstrations feature new product additions to MACOM’s broad portfolio of RF and Microwave IC and module solutions.

HIGH POWER AND HIGH FREQUENCY DEMONSTRATIONS

70 nm mHEMT Low Noise Amplifier (LNA) for V-Band mmWave Receivers

100 nm GaN for Q-Band 10 W Power Amplifiers

140 nm GaN for X-Band, K-Band and Ka-Band Power Amplifiers

100 Volt S-Band Pulsed 1.5 Kilowatt MACOM PURE CARBIDE™ Amplifier

Analog Linearization of 20W K-Band GaN MMIC for SATCOM Applications

E-Band Upconverter with 1 W Output Power

2.6 GHz GaN-on-Si M-MIMO Power Amplifier for Scalable and Cost-Optimized Applications

Low Leakage and Fast Recovery Ka-Band High Power Limiter

WIDEBAND AND MULTI-BAND DEMONSTRATIONS

DC to 67 GHz Digital Attenuators, Voltage Variable Attenuators and Switches utilizing Silicon-On-Insulator (SOI) Technology

High Isolation, 50 MHz to 60 GHz AlGaAs PIN Diode Multi-Throw Switches

Low Loss, High Power, 6 to 20 GHz SPDT PIN Diode Switch in SMT packages

Multi-Band Small Cell Power Amplifier, Receiver Switch & LNA Front-End Solution

Chip Scale Bulk Acoustic Wave Switched Filter Bank

50 GHz Multi-Throw Connectorized Switch with Integrated Driver

We invite IMS attendees to Booth #1135 to meet with MACOM’s engineers to learn more about our newest products and to Booth # 722 to inquire about our foundry services.

