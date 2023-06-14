MACOM to Showcase Latest Capabilities at International Microwave Symposium (IMS)

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. (“MACOM”) today announced that it will host live demonstrations of a wide range of new products in Booth #1135 and foundry services in Booth #722 atIEEE’s International Microwave Symposium (“IMS”) in San Diego, California, June 13 – 15, 2023.

MACOM’s RF & Microwave IC and Module design, product management and applications engineering teams will provide in-depth explanations of MACOM’s solutions and benefits. Customers will have the opportunity to ask questions and interact with MACOM staff during the demonstrations. These demonstrations feature new product additions to MACOM’s broad portfolio of RF and Microwave IC and module solutions.

HIGH POWER AND HIGH FREQUENCY DEMONSTRATIONS

  • 70 nm mHEMT Low Noise Amplifier (LNA) for V-Band mmWave Receivers
  • 100 nm GaN for Q-Band 10 W Power Amplifiers
  • 140 nm GaN for X-Band, K-Band and Ka-Band Power Amplifiers
  • 100 Volt S-Band Pulsed 1.5 Kilowatt MACOM PURE CARBIDE™ Amplifier
  • Analog Linearization of 20W K-Band GaN MMIC for SATCOM Applications
  • E-Band Upconverter with 1 W Output Power
  • 2.6 GHz GaN-on-Si M-MIMO Power Amplifier for Scalable and Cost-Optimized Applications
  • Low Leakage and Fast Recovery Ka-Band High Power Limiter

WIDEBAND AND MULTI-BAND DEMONSTRATIONS

  • DC to 67 GHz Digital Attenuators, Voltage Variable Attenuators and Switches utilizing Silicon-On-Insulator (SOI) Technology
  • High Isolation, 50 MHz to 60 GHz AlGaAs PIN Diode Multi-Throw Switches
  • Low Loss, High Power, 6 to 20 GHz SPDT PIN Diode Switch in SMT packages
  • Multi-Band Small Cell Power Amplifier, Receiver Switch & LNA Front-End Solution
  • Chip Scale Bulk Acoustic Wave Switched Filter Bank
  • 50 GHz Multi-Throw Connectorized Switch with Integrated Driver

We invite IMS attendees to Booth #1135 to meet with MACOM’s engineers to learn more about our newest products and to Booth # 722 to inquire about our foundry services.

About MACOM

MACOM designs and manufactures high-performance semiconductor products for the Telecommunications, Industrial and Defense, and Data Center industries. MACOM services over 6,000 customers annually with a broad product portfolio that incorporates RF, Microwave, Analog and Mixed Signal and Optical semiconductor technologies. MACOM has achieved certification to the IATF16949 automotive standard, the AS9100D aerospace standard, the ISO9001 international quality standard and the ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM operates facilities across the United States, Europe, Asia and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit www.macom.com.

