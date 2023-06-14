Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the experience management category, today announced two new security authorizations that will make it faster and easier for government agencies to collect feedback from key stakeholders, uncover valuable insights and take action to improve experiences for residents, customers and employees. This announcement was made at the AWS Summit Washington, DC taking place June 7-8 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

Qualtrics is one of the first data collection and analytics platform providers to acquire StateRAMP authorization, certifying its commitment to protecting the privacy and security of its customers’ data, particularly for state, local and tribal government entities.

In addition, Qualtrics is the first experience management provider to be accepted into the US Department of Defense Tradewind Solutions Marketplace as a vetted provider of technology solutions for federal agencies.

Ensuring secure data environments for state and local government

StateRAMP, the State Risk and Authorization Management Program, is a highly respected and recognized certification program for cloud cybersecurity excellence. It is awarded to companies that have implemented robust cybersecurity policies, procedures and technologies to safeguard against cyber threats in state and local government. Inspired by and based on the FedRAMP standards and framework, StateRAMP provides a streamlined process for assessing the security of cloud-based solutions and ensuring regulatory compliance.

In achieving StateRAMP certification, Qualtrics demonstrates its dedication to providing state and local government customers with the highest level of cybersecurity protection possible. The certification also reinforces the company's commitment to staying ahead of emerging cyber threats and continuously improving its security measures. State and local government data and processing will be migrated to Gov1, a Qualtrics StateRAMP authorized data center powered by AWS.

Governments around the world leverage Qualtrics to better understand the experiences residents, customers and employees are having with their organization to pinpoint improvements that maximize impact. This StateRAMP certification for state and local governments builds on the company’s 2018 FedRAMP Moderate authorization. Qualtrics will continue to prioritize cloud cybersecurity as a critical component of its operations, and will maintain its certifications to continue providing world-class products and services to government agencies at all levels.

Inclusion in DoD’s vetted marketplace will fast track Qualtrics as a federal government solution provider

Qualtrics has been accepted into the US Department of Defense (DoD) Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO) Tradewind Solutions Marketplace (TSM), a digital repository of post-competition, readily-awardable technology solutions. With its platform now competitively evaluated and readily-awardable for the DoD, Qualtrics is making it easier and faster for federal agencies to procure its industry-leading experience management solutions.

The CDAO is responsible for the acceleration of the DoD’s adoption of data, analytics and AI to generate decision advantage from the boardroom to the battlefield. To achieve this designation, the Qualtrics XM Platform was assessed and vetted through competitive procedures which satisfy the competition requirements of the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) Part 6, and the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS) Part 206.

“Qualtrics is committed to maintaining the highest bar for security and compliance, and today’s news is a testament to our efforts to help governments improve the experiences they deliver to residents and employees while also protecting the data they collect and analyze on our platform,” said Chelsie Bright, head of public sector industries at Qualtrics. “By achieving these milestones, Qualtrics is easing the burden on resource-constrained decision-makers at all levels of government who find themselves considering new technology partnerships and managing supplier risk.”

To learn more about how Qualtrics helps governments transform the way they operate and bridge the gap between residents and the governments that serve them, tune in to the session taking place today at the AWS Summit, “Humanize government: Connect with citizens via experience management.”

About Qualtrics XM for Government

Qualtrics helps government organizations design experiences that build public trust and foster community engagement by putting people at the center of every government experience. As the most comprehensive platform for strategic experience management, Qualtrics enables government organizations to capture feedback across every touchpoint and journey, streamline workflows and automate actions to continuously improve the experience of communities and employees. Its unmatched ability to capture unsolicited feedback and segment populations based on actual experiences helps government agencies design more inclusive and effective services, programs and policies. Qualtrics is the only ISO 27001, FedRAMP compliant and HITRUST certified experience management platform on the market, so organizations can confidently collect and analyze data knowing sensitive information is secure. The solutions are used by more than 350 state, provincial and local government organizations and 90 federal offices to harness the power of resident and employee sentiment to design policies and provide services the public needs most. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com%2Fgovernment.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management category, is a cloud-native software provider that helps organizations quickly identify and resolve points of friction across all digital and human touchpoints in their business – so they can retain their best customers and employees, protect their revenue, and drive profitability. More than 18,750 organizations around the world use Qualtrics’s advanced AI to listen, understand, and take action. Qualtrics uses its vast universe of experience data to form the largest database of human sentiment in the world. Qualtrics is co-headquartered in Provo, Utah and Seattle, and operates out of 28 offices globally. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230607005386/en/