IZEA Announces Flex Copilot

New Tool Enhances Transparency in Influencer Marketing Campaigns, Strengthens Collaboration Between Brands and Agencies

Orlando, Florida, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. ( IZEA), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands and agencies, today announced the launch of Flex Copilot, a tool for agencies and brands to collaborate. Flex Copilot provides an all-new portal for brands and agencies to manage and share influencer marketing programs with stakeholders. It allows Flex administrators to give clients and partners a window into their influencer programs without exposing their full Flex dataset and influencer relationships.

“Flex Copilot is built to suit the needs of customers that have integrated their influencer marketing program with other departments, companies, and partners,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA Founder and CEO. “It is particularly useful for agencies that want to provide their customers with an overview of the campaigns they are running but prefer to keep influencer payments, contracts, and discussions private. With Copilot, you can have someone ride along in your campaign with limited access to data and restricted permissions.”

Flex Copilot Modules

Campaigns
A customized view of campaigns that provides Copilot users with a limited view of performance metrics and creator relationships.

ContentMine®
An AI-powered tool that helps marketers find, organize and measure content. ContentMine regularly refreshes social media metrics, eliminating the need to update engagement data in spreadsheets manually.

Files
A centralized cloud storage for documents, videos, presentations, audio and images related to a given influencer marketing campaign.

AI Tools
A trio of AI tools designed to help marketers ideate and implement influencer marketing campaigns faster. Copilot includes AI Storyboards for generative images, as well as AI Briefs and AI Brainstorm, powered by ChatGPT.

Flex Copilot features are available at no additional cost to Flex Power Plan customers. Invite unlimited Copilot clients into your Flex organization for free without adding user seats to your Flex subscription.

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”), is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

