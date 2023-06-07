Global Launch of 'LCK Legendaries' The First Official Digital Collectible of the LCK

44 minutes ago
SEOUL, South Korea, June 7, 2023

SEOUL, South Korea, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 7th, League of Legends Champions Korea's (LCK) global digital collectibles partner, Legendaries announced the launch of 'LCK Legendaries' beta service.

LCK Legendaries is a service where users can purchase, collect, trade, and interact with each other through Discord using digital cards that feature famous LCK players like 'Faker' Lee Sang-hyeok and 'Chovy' Jeong Ji-hoon, the champion chosen by the players, game records, and LCK game moments.

As the product of close collaboration between Riot Games, LCK, and Legendaries as well as a world-first in the League of Legends esports scene, LCK Legendaries is garnering a lot of attention from fans.

Limited issue packs will be available on the official LCK Legendaries website over the course of seven drops scheduled during the LCK regular season and playoffs. Digital cards are categorized into four tiers based on the quality of the game highlight videos and are issued in limited quantities per season. The cards are sold in packs with each pack containing 2 to 5 cards at random. LCK Legendaries users can purchase packs of four tiers, priced from $9 to $60. From June 7th, the start of the season, Starter packs will be available for $9. 2023 LCK Spring regular season Standard, Elite, and Premium packs will be sold from the June 12th.

Users who purchase limited edition Player Of the Game tickets which will be released immediately after each game, will receive a digital collectible featuring the highlight moments of the Player Of the Game.

Legendaries has prepared diverse events for users. Completing quests to collect cards of various themes based on the team users support will unlock various benefits, including priority purchase of special cards. In addition, users who purchase packs will receive viewing benefits in the form of LCK finals tickets based on their activity. A Discord community event will offer special gifts signed by players.

Legendaries will kick off the sale of digital collectibles on June 7th on the official 'LCK Legendaries' website. To commemorate the launch, Legendaries is giving away welcome packs to users who sign up on the official LCK Legendaries website and choose their desired team.

Legendaries CEO Seung-ik Bae stated, "50% of the revenue from LCK's digital collectibles will be distributed among the teams, enabling healthy and sustainable operation of the league and the clubs. In celebration of the launch, special VIP gifts will be presented to players, coaches, and coaching staff who have contributed to the development of LCK as a token of gratitude and respect."

  • LEGENDARIES Social Media Channels

Official website: https://lck.legendaries.com
YouTube: www.youtube.com/@lcklegendaries
Facebook: www.facebook.com/lcklegendaries
Instagram: www.instagram.com/lck_legendaries/
Twitter: www.twitter.com/LCK_LEGENDARIES
Discord: www.discord.gg/lcklegendaries
TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@lcklegendaries

  • ABOUT LEGENDARIES Co., Ltd.

LEGENDARIES is transforming entertainment fandom services by offering unparalleled esports fandom experiences with the world's top entertainment companies. With extensive experience and knowledge in the newest technologies, games, media content, and entertainment business, LEGENDARIES is establishing a No.1 Digital Collectible platform.

LEGENDARIES also operates a leading webtoon business that produces, distributes, and supplies webtoons of various genres with major domestic partners such as Kakao and Naver and Ridi.

