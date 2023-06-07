V2X wins seat on $32.5bn US Air training systems contract

44 minutes ago
PR Newswire

MCLEAN, Va., June 7, 2023

MCLEAN, Va., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X, Inc. (NYSE: VVX) was awarded a position on the Training Systems Acquisition IV (TSA IV) program with the United States Air Force. The multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract vehicle is valued up to $32.5 billion over ten-years, including all option periods. The contract aids in the development, installation, and long-term support of cutting-edge training systems designed for aircrew, maintenance personnel, and system-specific training. These systems are instrumental in enhancing global warfighter training efforts.

"This partnership enables us to develop, install, and provide long-term support for cutting-edge technologies that shape the future of warfighter training," said Chuck Prow, V2X President and CEO. "This win provides an opportunity for V2X to leverage its decades of Army training expertise to now deliver innovative training solutions to the Air Force. V2X is well-positioned to modernize system-specific training that enhances the capabilities and readiness of the Air Force and our armed forces."

Benefiting from the collaboration of V2X and 36 other industry leaders, the Air Force will be able to significantly enhance its training programs and empower its personnel with the skills and knowledge to excel in their missions.

About V2X

V2X builds smart solutions designed to integrate physical and digital infrastructure – from base to battlefield – by aligning people, actions, and outputs. Formed by the merger of Vectrus and Vertex, we bring a combined 120 years of successful mission support. Our lifecycle solutions improve security, streamline logistics, and enhance readiness.

The Company delivers a comprehensive suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. Our global team of approximately 15,000 employees brings innovation to every point in the mission lifecycle, from preparation to operations, to sustainment, as it tackles the most complex challenges with agility, grit, and dedication.

Media Contact
Angelica Spanos Deoudes
Senior Media Strategist
[email protected]
571-338-5195

Investor Contact
Mike Smith, CFA
Vice President, Treasury, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
[email protected]
571-337-3862

SOURCE V2X, Inc.

