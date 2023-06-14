U. S. Steel Issues 2023 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Report

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (“U. S. Steel”) today issued its 2023 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Report, which emphasizes its strong commitment to fostering a culture that supports all employees.

Highlights of the report include an increase in the representation of women and people of color in leadership, including 61% candidate diversity for Director and above roles in 2022. U. S. Steel is also delivering on its commitment to 100% equity in pay, promotions and performance management, strengthening its commitment to fair wages. The company also grew its employee resource group (ERG) participation by 34% since 2021, now operating eight ERGs that enhance employee engagement and drive awareness.

“This year’s DEI report is not just a collection of facts and figures, but a reflection of our strategic priorities and core values as a company,” said David B. Burritt, President, and Chief Executive Officer for U. S. Steel. “While there is always room to improve, we’re proud to have created an environment where our employees and our company can prosper because we are respecting and valuing each other’s differences.”

The report highlights how DEI is a cornerstone of U. S. Steel’s Best for All® strategy and is essential in the pursuit of strategic initiatives.

“We’ve made important, considerable progress this year in our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion strategy consistent with our core values of safety, trust and respect,” said Michael Williams, U. S. Steel’s Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. “We increased the diversity of our employees, senior leadership and Board of Directors, supported pay equity across the business and are on-track to accomplishing our multi-year goals.”

The company also marked progress through recognition earned by leading third-party organizations, including being named to Newsweek’s “Most Loved Workplaces®” list. Additionally, U. S. Steel maintained a perfect 100% Corporate Equality Index score for the third year in a row on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.” Other recognitions include 2022’s “Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion,” Ethisphere’s “Most Ethical Companies®,” and U. S. Steel was named a 2022 “Vibrant Index Champion,” by Vibrant Pittsburgh.

"In our pursuit for a Best for All® workplace, we continually enhance our diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, ensuring every voice feels heard, valued and respected,” said Mona Dine, General Manager, Corporate Human Relations and Chief Diversity Officer for U. S. Steel. “As we celebrate our measurable improvements, we remain dedicated to pushing further, fostering an inclusive culture that benefits our employees, strengthens our business, and resonates with our partners, suppliers and communities."

To view the full DEI Report, click+here.

Founded in 1901, United States Steel Corporation is a leading steel producer. With an unwavering focus on safety, the company’s customer-centric Best for All® strategy is advancing a more secure, sustainable future for U. S. Steel and its stakeholders. With a renewed emphasis on innovation, U. S. Steel serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers, and packaging industries with high value-added steel products such as U. S. Steel’s proprietary XG3® advanced high-strength steel. The company also maintains competitively advantaged iron ore production and has an annual raw steelmaking capability of 22.4 million net tons. U. S. Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with world-class operations across the United States and in Central Europe. For more information, please visit www.ussteel.com.

