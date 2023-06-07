RBC GAM wins two Envestnet Asset Manager Awards for portfolio management excellence

MINNEAPOLIS, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - RBC Global Asset Management-U.S. ("RBC GAM- U.S.") today announced that its RBC Emerging Markets Equity Fund ("the Fund") was the winner of two 2023 Envestnet Asset Manager Awards in the Global, International, and Emerging Market Fund category and the Sustainable Fund category.

These awards recognize high-conviction portfolio managers who go above and beyond for investors and demonstrate excellence in portfolio management. Envestnet | PMC 's systematic, proprietary, and multi-factor methodology for this awards program, now in its 19th year, incorporates a variety of qualitative and quantitative criteria to identify award finalists from among the thousands of managers on the Envestnet platform.

The RBC Emerging Markets Equity Fund, which is managed by Phillippe Langham, senior portfolio manager & head of Emerging Markets Equities at RBC Global Asset Management (UK) Limited, invests primarily in equity securities of companies located or active in emerging markets. The Fund is designed for investors seeking potential long-term growth from their investment, who are seeking to diversify their portfolio to include growth opportunities in emerging markets and who are planning to hold their investment for the long term.

Environmental, social and governance ("ESG") considerations are integrated into RBC GAM's investment process for the Fund. RBC GAM's ESG analysis framework focuses on the economic activities and operational conduct of its equity investments, and considers a range of ESG factors including, but not limited to, corporate governance, employee health and safety, human rights, and environmental management, where material.

"We are honored that Envestnet has recognized our Fund for two distinguished awards," said Mr. Langham. "Where our RBC Emerging Markets Equity Fund is suited for investors who are interested in a strategy that incorporate ESG factors in its investment process and invests in emerging markets, we are very pleased to be recognized for our excellence in both ESG and emerging markets."

Envestnet | PMC selected RBC GAM's Fund after evaluating its investment process and style, customer service, tax efficiency, performance, composite, and firm profile, among many other criteria. To be eligible for an Envestnet Asset Manager Award, managers must be broadly available on the Envestnet platform. They also need to have at least $100 million in assets under management, and a three-year track record.

"Envestnet offers access to thousands of investment strategies for investors, broker-dealers, and RIAs," said Dave Eikenberg, head of U.S. Intermediary and Subadvisory Sales at RBC Global Asset Management-U.S. "For RBC Global Asset Management to be selected from among thousands of other investment managers on the Envestnet platform is a testament to both our investment team and our commitment to client service."

The two Envestnet Asset Manager Awards were presented to RBC GAM during the Envestnet Summit 2023 — Elevate at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, CO on April 26.

More information about RBC GAM's U.S. mutual funds can be found at
https://us.rbcgam.com/mutual-funds/default.fs.

About RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and includes money managers BlueBay and Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management. RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC GAM group of companies manage approximately $412 billion USD in assets and have approximately 1,500 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

About Envestnet

Envestnet is transforming the way financial advice is delivered through an ecosystem of technology, solutions, and intelligence. By establishing the connections between people's daily financial decisions and long-term financial goals, Envestnet empowers them to make better sense of their finances and live an Intelligent Financial Life™. With $5 trillion in platform assets, approximately 106,000 advisors, 16 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 47 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, more than 500 of the largest RIAs, and thousands of companies depend on Envestnet technology and services to help drive better outcomes for their businesses and for their clients.

Envestnet refers to the family of operating subsidiaries of the public holding company, Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV). For more information on Envestnet, please visit www.envestnet.com and follow us on Twitter (@ENVintel).

Mutual fund investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. The Fund invests in foreign securities, which involve greater volatility and political, economic, and currency risks, and differences in accounting methods. These risks may be greater in emerging markets. The Fund's consideration of ESG factors could cause it to perform differently compared to funds that do not take ESG factors into account.

Before investing, you should carefully consider a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is included in the prospectus, which you can find on the Document Librarypage or by calling 800-422-2766. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

RBC Global Asset Management (U.S.) Inc. is the Adviser for the RBC Funds Trust. The Funds are distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC. Securities are offered through RBC Wealth Management, a division of RBC Capital Markets, LLC, member NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.

