Norfolk Southern, Gov. Kemp promote first responder safety training

Author's Avatar
46 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, June 7, 2023

Atlanta-area event kicks off National Safety Month

ATLANTA, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Governor Brian P. Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp joined Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) President and CEO, Alan H. Shaw, at a first responder safety training session Tuesday. The event is part of the railroad's free, hands-on program, Operation Awareness & Response, which educates more than 5,000 first responders annually.

Norfolk_Southern_Safety_Training_1.jpg

Gov. Kemp was onsite as first responders received instruction, toured the locomotives, and interacted with local emergency response teams. The programming provided an opportunity to highlight Norfolk Southern's strong partnerships with first responders along the company's 22-state network. The training, conducted year-round, provides attendees with essential knowledge on responding to railroad incidents.

"Norfolk Southern is a valued corporate citizen in our state," said Governor Kemp. "With their headquarter operation being anchored here, they create thousands of Georgia jobs while also supporting our thriving logistics industry. Yesterday's training event was a reminder of their dedication to proactive partnerships with first responders on all levels in service of public safety, and we're thankful for Norfolk Southern's commitment to delivering goods all over the state and nation with safety in mind, especially during this National Safety Month."

"Governor Kemp and the First Lady share our deep respect for first responders and commitment to ensuring they have access to the best preparation and training here in Georgia, so it was fitting that we had an opportunity to host them during National Safety Month," said Norfolk Southern President and CEO, Alan Shaw. "At Norfolk Southern, our goal is to safely and efficiently move the goods that power our American economy, and we have several initiatives underway to make our safe railroad even safer."

Norfolk_Southern_Safety_Training_2.jpg

To help first responders learn how trains operate, classes are held aboard a specially designed Norfolk Southern safety train. The train is outfitted with boxcar classrooms, tank cars, and a locomotive for hands-on learning. Instruction covers seven topics:

  • Safety Around the Railroad
  • Tank Car Identification & Assessment
  • Tank Car Valves & Fittings
  • Locomotive Emergencies
  • Responding to Railroad Emergencies
  • AskRail Mobile App
  • Response Strategies & Tactics

For more information about Norfolk Southern's Operation Awareness & Response program, visit joinnsoar.com.

About Norfolk Southern
Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and is the largest rail shipper of auto products and metals in North America. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S., serving a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting www.NorfolkSouthern.com.

Norfolk_Southern_Corporation_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=AQ22549&sd=2023-06-07 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/norfolk-southern-gov-kemp-promote-first-responder-safety-training-301844966.html

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=AQ22549&Transmission_Id=202306070903PR_NEWS_USPR_____AQ22549&DateId=20230607
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.