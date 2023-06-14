First Eagle Commentary- Non-US Equities: More Bang for Your Buck

We've often warned of the dangers of extrapolating short-term trends

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • The tailwinds supporting U.S. outperformance moderated late last year.
Article's Main Image
Key Takeaways

  • US equities surged ahead of their international counterparts beginning in mid-2014, driven by a strong dollar and low discount rates that favored investment in long-duration stocks such as those comprising the NYSE FANG+ Index. Excluding the effect of these factors, relative outperformance was far less significant.

  • Market dynamics began to shift with the onset of the Fed’s aggressive rate-hike campaign in 2022, prompting a rotation in leadership toward international stocks as the dollar weakened and NYSE FANG+ performance grew volatile.

  • In our view, investment success likely will be predicated less on exposures to particular styles or geographies and more on identifying quality companies globally whose tangible and intangible attributes position them to navigate what seems likely to be a complicated and volatile environment.

  • The rapid expansion of valuation multiples in the US suggests non-US markets currently may offer more “bang for your buck,” or a lower cost per unit of profit.

The campaign against inflation launched in early 2022 shook up the hierarchy of financial markets after years of relatively steady leadership. Among the more notable—and potentially most durable, in our view—developments resulting from tighter financial conditions globally has been the outperformance of non-US stocks relative to US names.

The chronic underperformance of non-US stocks in the years following the global financial crisis obscured what over time has been a far more nuanced history of relative performance, and a look at long-term cumulative returns reveals many decades of alternating leadership between US and non-US stocks. In fact, it wasn’t until mid-2014 that US dominance emerged in earnest, as pronounced dollar strength and an outsized rally in long-duration stocks such
as those comprising the NYSE FANG+ Index provided a significant boost to US investment. Discounting the impact of these factors, relative outperformance amounted to only 1.2% per year.1

The tailwinds supporting US outperformance moderated late last year, providing a potential glimpse into a less-binary future in which quality and valuation are more important than style box or domicile. And while the opportunity to gain exposure to a wide range of quality businesses has always been an attractive characteristic of non-US equity markets, in our view, current relative valuation multiples suggest that more “bang for your buck” may be available outside the US.

The Extraordinary Circumstances that Fueled US Equity Outperformance …

Given the dominance of US equity markets over the past decade or so, it can be easy to overlook that the relative performance of US and non-US stocks over time has been far more balanced. In fact, as depicted in Exhibit 1, the cumulative returns of the S&P 500 Index and MSCI EAFE Index were nearly identical from 1970 through mid-2014 before US equities raced ahead.

Continue reading here.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.