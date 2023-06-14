The rapid expansion of valuation multiples in the US suggests non-US markets currently may offer more “bang for your buck,” or a lower cost per unit of profit.

The campaign against inflation launched in early 2022 shook up the hierarchy of financial markets after years of relatively steady leadership. Among the more notable—and potentially most durable, in our view—developments resulting from tighter financial conditions globally has been the outperformance of non-US stocks relative to US names.

The chronic underperformance of non-US stocks in the years following the global financial crisis obscured what over time has been a far more nuanced history of relative performance, and a look at long-term cumulative returns reveals many decades of alternating leadership between US and non-US stocks. In fact, it wasn’t until mid-2014 that US dominance emerged in earnest, as pronounced dollar strength and an outsized rally in long-duration stocks such

as those comprising the NYSE FANG+ Index provided a significant boost to US investment. Discounting the impact of these factors, relative outperformance amounted to only 1.2% per year.1

The tailwinds supporting US outperformance moderated late last year, providing a potential glimpse into a less-binary future in which quality and valuation are more important than style box or domicile. And while the opportunity to gain exposure to a wide range of quality businesses has always been an attractive characteristic of non-US equity markets, in our view, current relative valuation multiples suggest that more “bang for your buck” may be available outside the US.

The Extraordinary Circumstances that Fueled US Equity Outperformance …

Given the dominance of US equity markets over the past decade or so, it can be easy to overlook that the relative performance of US and non-US stocks over time has been far more balanced. In fact, as depicted in Exhibit 1, the cumulative returns of the S&P 500 Index and MSCI EAFE Index were nearly identical from 1970 through mid-2014 before US equities raced ahead.

