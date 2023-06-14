Comcast Corporation today announced the preliminary results of its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held this morning. Final voting results will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on a Form 8-K within four business days.

Company Proposals

Election of Directors: Shareholders elected all nominees to Comcast’s Board of Directors for one-year terms.

Shareholders elected all nominees to Comcast's Board of Directors for one-year terms.

Ratification of the Appointment of Independent Auditors: Shareholders ratified the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP to serve as independent auditors for the year ending December 31, 2023.

Approval of Comcast Corporation 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan: Shareholders voted in favor of this proposal.

Approval of Amended and Restated Comcast Corporation 2002 Employee Stock Purchase Plan: Shareholders voted in favor of this proposal.

Advisory Vote to Approve Executive Compensation: Shareholders voted in favor of this proposal.

Shareholder Proposals

To Perform Independent Racial Equity Audit: Shareholders voted against this proposal.

To Report on Climate Risk in Default Retirement Plan Options: Shareholders voted against this proposal.

To Set Different Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction Targets: Shareholders voted against this proposal.

To Report on Political Contributions and Company Values Alignment: Shareholders voted against this proposal.

To Report on Business in China: Shareholders voted against this proposal.

