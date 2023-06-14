Performance+Food+Group+Company (PFG) (NYSE: PFGC) has climbed to No. 91 on the 2023 Fortune 500 list, which ranks the top publicly traded companies by annual revenue. The company is now within the top 100 companies on the Fortune 500 list for the first time in its history. With the new ranking, PFG remains the highest-ranked company by revenue headquartered in the Richmond, Va. area and the fourth largest in the state of Virginia.

“Becoming part of the top 100 companies on the 2023 Fortune 500 list is a true testament that our business plan to grow organically and through strategic acquisitions is working,” said George Holm, PFG’s chairman & chief executive officer. “We’ve been on a remarkable journey the last few years that has been made possible thanks to the commitment of our associates, and the strong partnerships we have with customers, suppliers, and the many communities that play such an important role in PFG’s success.”

Since the company’s IPO in 2015, PFG has focused on sustainable sales and profit growth through expansion, strategic mergers and acquisitions across North America. This progress has been rewarded by a steady move higher on the Fortune 500 list—from No. 185 in 2016 up to its current position at No. 91.

