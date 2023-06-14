Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Atlas Lithium Corporation (“Atlas Lithium” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ATLX) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 4, 2023, Bleecker Street Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Atlas Lithium “resembles many of the characteristics of a pump and dump”; that “Atlas Lithium’s CEO was previously associated with Hunter Wise Securities, a broker fined $105 million for claiming to sell physical gold that it didn’t have”; and that “[EF Hutton, a] similarly disastrous bank[,] handled ATLX’s most recent offering and uplisting in early January.”

On this news, Atlas Lithium’s stock price fell $12.95, or 43.3%, to close at $16.93 per share on May 4, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Atlas Lithium securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

