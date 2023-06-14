U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) will host conference calls to review quarterly financial results on the following dates:

First Quarter 2024 – Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at 7 a.m. CT

Second Quarter 2024 – Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at 7 a.m. CT

Third Quarter 2024 – Wednesday, October 16, 2024, at 7 a.m. CT

Fourth Quarter 2024 – Thursday, January 16, 2025, at 8 a.m. CT

U.S. Bancorp will issue a detailed announcement prior to each quarter’s close confirming the date and time of the earnings release and conference call for that quarter.

About U.S. Bank

U.S. Bancorp, with approximately 77,000 employees and $682 billion in assets as of March 31, 2023, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. The Minneapolis-based company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses: Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; Corporate & Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Investment Services. Union Bank, consisting primarily of retail banking branches on the West Coast, joined U.S. Bancorp in 2022. U.S. Bancorp has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, social responsibility, and customer service, including being named one of the 2023 World’s Most Ethical Companies. Learn more at usbank.com%2Fabout.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230607005563/en/