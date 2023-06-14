Trex Company Mourns the Passing of Board Member Michael F. Golden

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Trex Company, Inc. (

NYSE:TREX, Financial) is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Michael F. Golden, the Company’s Lead Independent Director. Named to the Trex Board in 2013, Mr. Golden served the Company for more than a decade as a strong contributor and supporter of the Trex Company’s growth through product launches, the expansion of the Company’s sales force, retail support and expanded market reach. Prior to joining the Trex Board, Mr. Golden was President and Chief Executive Officer of Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation from 2004 until 2011, where he then served as Vice Chairman of the Board until his passing. Prior to joining Smith & Wesson as CEO, Mr. Golden held executive positions with the Kohler Co., Stanley Works Company, and Black & Decker Corporation.

“Mike has been an important contributor to the success of the Trex Company, sharing his expertise in developing strong brands, introducing high quality products, and expanding market reach. On both a professional and personal level, we will miss him greatly,” said James E. Cline, Chairman.

“We have been fortunate in having Mike Golden as a board member both for his insight and for the energy and commitment he brought to the Trex Company. His legacy will continue to positively impact Trex for years to come. We offer our deepest condolences to his family on the loss of an outstanding person,” said Bryan H. Fairbanks, President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Trex Company

For more than 30 years, Trex Company (NYSE: TREX) has invented, reinvented and defined the composite decking category. Today, the Company is the world’s #1 brand of sustainably made, wood-alternative decking and deck railing – all proudly manufactured in the U.S.A. – and a leader in high performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230607005595r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230607005595/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.