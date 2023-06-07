Simmons Bank Recognized with 2023 Designation of Savings Excellence Award from America Saves

PINE BLUFF, Ark., June 7, 2023

PINE BLUFF, Ark., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- America Saves announced Simmons Bank as a recipient of the 2023 Designation of Savings Excellence Award (DOSE), the only national award focused on recognizing financial institutions for their work in helping Americans improve financial stability. The coveted honor highlights banks and credit unions that made an extraordinary effort to promote positive saving behaviors in their community during the annual America Saves Week campaign.

Simmons Bank was one of only 15 recipients to be honored this year out of more than 3,900 organizations who participated in America Saves Week in 2023, which took place between February 27 - March 3.

"America Saves has the distinct honor of working with financial institutions that actually care about their customers and members," said Kia McCallister-Young, director of America Saves. "That has always been a stand-out point to me, that the organizations that participate in America Saves Week go the extra mile; there's no requirement to be a part of this campaign, they're here because they WANT to be and they believe in the message of helping their employees, constituents, and community be more financially confident. We're thrilled to be able to honor these banks and credit unions and highlight their hard work."

America Saves Week is a time-honored, national event bringing together thousands of organizations across multiple sectors to transform the lives of Americans by encouraging them to save successfully. Simmons Bank alongside other participating financial institutions helped reach nearly nine million people and during the weeklong event, individuals deposited more than $788 million into new or existing savings accounts.

"Simmons Bank is honored to be recognized by America Saves for our commitment to encouraging and promoting the benefits of savings," said Bob Fehlman, chief executive officer of Simmons Bank. "This year marks 120 years of serving customers and this recognition reinforces the hard work, dedication and commitment of our associates and leaders to build generations of loyalty with our customers."

To review the complete list of the 2023 DOSE award recipients, visit https://americasavesweek.org

About Simmons Bank
Simmons Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends for 114 consecutive years. Simmons Bank operates 231 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank oﬀers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2023, Simmons Bank was recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Midsize Employers and among the World's Best Banks for the fourth consecutive year. In 2022, Simmons Bank was named to Forbes' list of "America's Best Banks" for the second consecutive year. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on Twitter or by visiting our newsroom.

About America Saves
America Saves is a campaign managed by the nonprofit Consumer Federation of America that uses the principles of behavioral economics and social marketing to motivate, encourage, and support low-to-moderate income households to save money, reduce debt, and build wealth. America Saves encourages individuals and families to take the America Saves pledge and organizations to promote savings year-round and during America Saves Week. Since its inception, over 12,000 organizations have participated in America Saves Week to promote savings to their communities. Learn more at americasaves.org.

