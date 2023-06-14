BURLINGTON, Mass., June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data shows that Identity theft is on the rise, both in terms of the number of incidents and the volume of losses, making identity authentication crucial for ensuring trust, security, and privacy. As organizations face mounting challenges related to identity fraud, data breaches, and cyber threats, it is imperative to provide best-in-class solutions to verify individuals' identities. Traditional methods of authentication, such as passwords and PINs, have clearly proven to be extremely vulnerable to hacking and phishing attacks.



According to Craig Herman, chief revenue officer of Aware, Inc., "In today's digital world, identity authentication is the only iron-clad option. At Aware, we are committed to delivering advanced biometric solutions that not only verify individuals' identities but also enhance the overall user experience. By replacing outdated and insecure authentication methods, we empower organizations to strengthen security, prevent fraud, differentiate themselves, and build trust with their customers."

“Aware's comprehensive portfolio of biometric identity authentication solutions enables organizations to meet the evolving demands of the digital age. Leveraging advanced biometrics, multi-factor authentication, artificial intelligence and machine learning, Aware's technologies provide an unmatched level of accuracy while ensuring convenience and ease of use for end-users,” continued Herman.

Attendees at Identity Week Europe 2023 in Amsterdam can visit Aware's booth #286 to explore live demonstrations of its biometric identity authentication technologies, engage with product experts, and learn about recent deployments and success stories across government and financial service industries. In addition, Gina Rodrigues, VP of Marketing at Aware, will be on the main stage discussing, “Unlocking Seamless Wallet Experiences: Elevating Brand Engagement through Identity Verification,” and on the seminar stage discussing “Optimizing Brand Experience: Transforming Customer Onboarding with Digital Innovation.” Attendees can also join Aware at a roundtable discussion to gain valuable insights into the dynamic relationship between brand experience and customer success teams. See the conference agenda for exact times.

Book a virtual meeting with an Aware representative to learn more without attending Identity Week Europe 2023.

About Aware

Aware is a global authentication company that validates and secures identities using proven and trusted adaptive biometrics. Aware’s software and software-as-a-service offerings address the growing challenges that government and commercial enterprises face in knowing, authenticating and securing individuals through frictionless and highly secure user experiences. Aware’s algorithms are based on the most diverse data sets in the world and can be tailored to the unique security and requirements of each customer. The company empowers users to have control over identities through clear, intuitive opt-in/opt-out features, helping them feel secure and improving their lives. Aware is a publicly held company ( AWRE) based in Burlington, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit https://www.aware.com or follow Aware on Twitter @AwareBiometrics.