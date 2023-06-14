Eastern Bank Provides Financing For SPS New England, Inc.'s Conversion To An Employee-Owned Company

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Eastern+Bank is pleased to announce its financing for SPS New England, Inc.’s (SPS New England) conversion to an employee-owned company. Founded in 1984, SPS New England is a bridge, highway, transit and marine contractor providing construction, bridge repair and design-build services to municipal and state clients throughout New England. After working with SPS New England since 2017, Eastern Bank is now providing a term loan to support SPS New England’s conversion to employee ownership through the implementation of an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), making it a fully employee-owned company. Eastern Bank is also providing a revolving line of credit to support the company’s ongoing financial needs.

“SPS New England remains steadfast in its commitment to its 500 employees,” said Wayne P. Capolupo, Chairman and CEO of SPS New England, Inc. “Transitioning the company to an employee-owned structure will provide a seamless succession for all future generations and act as a springboard for immediate expansion and growth. Eastern Bank’s experience with ESOPs has been extremely helpful as they took the time to understand our business model and then crafted a financing package to facilitate the ESOP transaction as well as the future working capital demands of the company. We look forward to continuing to work with Eastern Bank for all of our commercial banking needs.”

“SPS New England attributes their success as a company—from their innovative design-build projects to commitment to safety and quality client experience—to the dedication of their employees,” said Greg Buscone, Executive Vice President, Senior Commercial Banking Officer of Eastern Bank. “We are pleased to provide our deep knowledge of financing ESOPs to support their transition to becoming 100 percent-employee owned.”

Eastern Bank provides a range of commercial financing offerings to help companies across many industries to improve cash flow, increase efficiencies and build for the future. Commercial lending solutions include working capital/lines of credit, equipment/term loans, real estate loans, acquisition financing, asset-based lending and employee stock ownership plan-related financing.

The Commercial Banking team advising SPS New England, Inc. includes Executive Vice President, Senior Commercial Banking Officer Greg Buscone, Senior Vice President and Commercial Group Director Dan Field, and Senior Vice President and Commercial Team Leader Frank Coccoluto. Griffin Financial Group, an affiliated company of SES ESOP Strategies, served as financial advisor to SPS New England throughout the management of the ESOP transaction, and legal services were provided by Stevens & Lee.

About Eastern Bank
Founded in 1818, Boston-based Eastern Bank has more than 120 locations serving communities in eastern Massachusetts, southern and coastal New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. As of March 31, 2023, Eastern Bank had approximately $23 billion in total assets. Eastern provides banking, investment and insurance products and services for consumers and businesses of all sizes, including through its Eastern Wealth Management division and its Eastern Insurance Group LLC subsidiary. Eastern takes pride in its outspoken advocacy and community support that includes $240 million in charitable giving since 1994. An inclusive company, Eastern employs approximately 2,100 deeply committed professionals who value relationships with their customers, colleagues and communities. Join us for good at www.easternbank.com and follow Eastern on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq Global Select Market: EBC) is the stock holding company for Eastern Bank. For investor information, visit investor.easternbank.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230607005665r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230607005665/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.