Dr. Radaelli appointed Interim Executive Director of Napo Therapeutics S.p.A., the corporation established by Jaguar Health in Italy in 2021 that focuses on expanding crofelemer access in Europe

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2023 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) ("Jaguar") today announced that on April 24, 2023, Massimo Radaelli, PhD, a European pharmaceutical industry leader and entrepreneur with more than 30 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical sector and innovation in therapies dedicated to rare diseases, was named Commander of the Italian Republic for Special Merits, the highest ranking honor of the Italian Republic bestowed upon a civilian by the President of the Republic of Italy and the Prime Minister of Italy, in recognition for "merit acquired in the fields of Science and the BioPharma Industry with a particular focus in Rare and Neglected diseases."

In April 2023 Dr. Radaelli, who is a member of Napo Therapeutics' board of directors, was also appointed as Interim Executive Director of Napo Therapeutics, the corporation Jaguar established in Milan, Italy in 2021 that focuses on expanding crofelemer access in Europe for particular rare diseases.

"We applaud Dr. Radaelli for being named Commander of the Italian Republic for Special Merits, and we are thrilled and honored to have a highly experienced pharmaceutical industry leader of his caliber assuming the key Executive Director leadership role on an interim basis at Napo Therapeutics in Milan," said Lisa Conte, Jaguar's president and CEO. "We are confident that his expertise in orphan diseases, clinical development, and commercialization will prove invaluable as Jaguar and Napo Therapeutics continue their joint focus on pursuing the conditional marketing authorization pathway from the European Medicines Agency for crofelemer for two initial and significant target indications: short bowel syndrome (SBS) with intestinal failure, a rare disease, and microvillous inclusion disease (MVID), an ultrarare pediatric congenital diarrheal disorder."

"It is an exciting time to serve as Executive Director at Napo Therapeutics as we continue to pursue marketing authorization in Europe for a first-in-class plant-based medicine like crofelemer, beginning with our important target indications of SBS and MVID," said Dr. Radaelli.

Dr. Radaelli founded Noventia Pharma in 2009 and serves as its Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. He also founded Pint Pharma Group and Ferrer Italia and is co-founder of a Dupont-Merck JV Italian subsidiary. He served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Dompé International SA., the international pharmaceutical company of the Dompe Group. He joined Dompe in 1996 as Director of Corporate Business Development and was responsible for the initiation of Dompe's global strategy in its Swiss subsidiary and for its strategic planning, licensing, alliances, and new-product opportunities in Europe. Dr. Radaelli held various sales and marketing positions at the Dupont-Merck Pharmaceutical Company, Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., and the Menarini Group. He serves as the Executive Chairman of Bioakos Pharma. He serves as a Director of Dompe Farmaceutici SpA, Dompe SpA and Philogen SpA, a privately held Italian biopharmaceutical company. Dr. Radaelli serves as a Director of IDRI, a non-profit organization focused on neglected diseases. He served as an Independent Director of Ariad Pharmaceuticals from October 2008 until July 2016, and as a Director of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from January 2014 until May 2016, and serves on the boards of Pint Pharma Group and Cytovia Therapeutics. Dr. Radaelli received a University Degree in Pharmaceutical Sciences and a Ph.D. in Clinical Pharmacology from the University of Milan and an Executive Master of Business from Bocconi University of Milan.

About Jaguar Health, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Napo Therapeutics & Jaguar Animal Health

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, including chronic, debilitating diarrhea. Our crofelemer drug product candidate is the subject of the OnTarget study, an ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for prophylaxis of diarrhea in adult cancer patients receiving targeted therapy. Jaguar Health is the majority shareholder of Napo Therapeutics S.p.A. (f/k/a Napo EU S.p.A.), an Italian corporation established by Jaguar Health in Milan, Italy in 2021 that focuses on expanding crofelemer access in Europe. Jaguar Animal Health is a tradename of Jaguar Health.

For more information about Jaguar Health, please visit https://jaguar.health. For more information about Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit www.napopharma.com. For more information about Napo Therapeutics, visit napotherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These include statements regarding the expectation that Dr. Radaelli's expertise in orphan diseases, clinical development, and commercialization will prove invaluable as Jaguar and Napo Therapeutics continue their joint focus on pursuing the conditional marketing authorization pathway from the European Medicines Agency for crofelemer for SBS with intestinal failure and MVID. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

