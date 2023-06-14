Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR), Nex-tEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE), Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR), and Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX)

2 hours ago
NEW YORK, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Luminar Technologies, Inc. ( LAZR)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company made materially false and misleading statements regarding its business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company had misappropriated an image of a competitor’s PIC to market its own products and capabilities; (ii) the foregoing conduct subjected the Company to a heightened risk of, inter alia, litigation and/or regulatory enforcement action; (iii) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to negatively impact the Company’s business and reputation; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a LAZR investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

NextEra Energy, Inc. (: NEE)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company made or caused to be made a series of materially false and/or misleading statements about its business, prospects, and operations, and that these material misstatements and/or omissions created an unrealistically positive assessment of the Company and its business, operations, and prospects, thus causing the price of the Company’s securities to be artificially inflated at all relevant times, and when disclosed, negatively affected the value of the Company shares.

If you are a NEE investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Cutera, Inc. ( CUTR)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, about its business and operations. Specifically, the Company overstated the sustainability of its revenue growth, failed to disclose significant conflicts among members of the Company’s senior leadership and Board, and failed to disclose several material weaknesses in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting. As a result of the Company’s alleged wrongful acts and omissions, and the significant decline in the market value of the Company’s common stock, the Company’s investors have suffered significant damages.

If you are a CUTR investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Stitch Fix, Inc. ( SFIX)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that Stitch Fix made numerous false and misleading statements to investors concerning the synergy between the Company’s Fix and Freestyle programs, and repeatedly denied claims that the Freestyle program could cannibalize the Company’s legacy Fix business. Specifically, the allegations state that Stitch Fix repeatedly assured investors that the Company’s Freestyle business was “an additive experience” and “complimentary” to the Fix business, that “the combination of those two things will allow us to address many more types of clients,” and that “we see solid growth in both sides of the business.” In truth, the allegations continue, Stitch Fix concealed the fact that these programs were not complementary or additive, knew that the Freestyle program would be much preferred to the Company’s original Fix model, and that the Freestyle program would inevitably cannibalize the Company’s legacy Fix business.

If you are a Stitch Fix investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at [email protected].

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2023 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:
Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law PLLC
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: [email protected]

