Cisco Unveils Next-Gen Solutions that Empower Security and Productivity with Generative AI

2 hours ago
PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, June 7, 2023

News Summary:

  • Powerful new generative AI features across Cisco's Collaboration and Security portfolios will drive productivity and simplicity across the enterprise.
  • New generative AI-powered summarization capabilities in Webex by Cisco will increase productivity and help people do their best work.
  • Previews of new AI capabilities in Cisco Security Cloud will greatly simplify policy management and improve threat response.

LAS VEGAS, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CISCO LIVE -- Today Cisco (CSCO) announced it is reimagining the way people work with new, powerful generative AI technology. Cisco will harness large language models (LLMs) across its Collaboration and Security portfolios to help organizations drive productivity and simplicity for their workforce.

Expectations are at an all-time high – organizations are grappling with how to deliver unrivaled experiences for hybrid workers, while safeguarding their businesses from sophisticated cyber threats.

According to Cisco's 2023 State of Global Innovation Study, IT professionals rank generative AI as the technology most likely to have a significant impact on their business, with 85% of those saying they're prepared for its impact. Cisco recognizes the important role generative AI will play in advancing the future of work and is committed to providing hybrid workers with an efficient, safer, and more productive, work experience.

"Generative AI will quickly become pervasive as we see businesses and workers embrace the technology to become materially more productive," said Jeetu Patel, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Security and Collaboration, Cisco. "At Cisco, we've been using AI for years. Now we're unveiling how we're incorporating generative AI into our existing products, helping customers drive real value to unlock the most secure, unrivaled work experiences possible."

New Summarization Capabilities in Webex by Cisco
With every work interaction being hybrid, employees, and customers need collaboration experiences that empower them to do their best work. Within the Webex Suite, new summarization capabilities that help people get up to speed in seconds will include:

  • "Catch Me Up" will allow users to quickly catch up on missed interactions, including meetings, calling, chats and more.
  • Intelligent meeting summaries with key points and action items. Users can opt in to automatically generate the most important elements of a Webex meeting, extract the key points, and capture action items with owners. This will be a huge time-saver for attendees and people unable to join a meeting – eliminating the need to listen to a recording or read through transcripts.
  • Summaries in Vidcast, the company's video messaging tool. This capability will produce highlights and chapters so viewers can navigate to the most important parts of the video quickly.
  • New conversation summaries in Webex Contact Center will provide agents with a fast, automated way to consume long-form text from digital chats with customers as well as facilitating post-call wrap-up and resolution with customers. For example, if a customer is escalated to a call with a human agent, they expect that agent to be informed and not have to repeat their frustrations. Chat summaries provides the agent with a clear summarization of issues and resolutions already explored via self-service and a summary of the call to both the agent and customer once it ends.

Moving Security from Complex to Conversational
Cisco is investing in cutting-edge innovations in artificial intelligence and machine learning that will augment security staff by simplifying operations and increasing efficacy. Further delivering on its Security Cloud vision (link to Day 1 release), Cisco is previewing new generative AI capabilities to simplify policy management and improve threat response.

Effective security policy creation and management is an oftentimes extremely complex but critical function of cybersecurity hygiene. There is little room for error and the process of making simple edits that won't interfere with or override previous rules is extremely time consuming and technically challenging. The volume, inconsistency, and complexity of maintaining all of these policies across all of these systems creates a significant risk that opens the door for attacks.

The Cisco Security Cloud will leverage a generative AI Policy Assistant to address this problem by enabling security and IT administrators to describe granular security policies and evaluate how to best implement them across different aspects of their security infrastructure.

This week's preview showed how the Cisco Policy Assistant can reason with the existing firewall policy set to implement and simplify rules within the Cisco Secure Firewall Management Center. It is the first of many examples of how generative AI can reimagine policy management across the Cisco Security Cloud.

Augmenting Analysts with Machine Speed and Scale
Threat detection and response is another complex and high stakes responsibility of the security operations where time is of the essence and analysts must rapidly gain understanding of complex systems at machine scale.

Cisco's security operations center (SOC) Assistant will augment security analysts with the context to make the right decisions at the right time. The SOC Assistant will provide a comprehensive situation analysis for analysts, correlating intel across the Cisco Security Cloud platform solutions, relaying potential impacts, and providing recommended actions. Significantly reducing the time needed for SOC teams to respond to potential threats.

Cisco will preview its generative AI solution for Webex and Security Cloud onstage at Cisco LIVE 2023. Webex summarization, policy management and SOC Assistant Summaries will be available by the end of calendar year 2023. The additional SOC Assistant features will be available in the first half of calendar 2024.

Cisco's Approach to Generative AI
For years, Cisco has leveraged AI with audio, video, natural language understanding, and analytics to create unrivaled experiences for Webex users – with the security Cisco is known for. New enhancements in LLM and generative AI are advancing this even further to deliver unrivaled hybrid work experiences. Webex has established a first set of principles, consisting of multi-modal support, permissions, privacy, and accuracy for its enterprise-grade AI. This includes only using data that individuals already have permission to access, based on the privacy and security rules of that specific data source.

About Cisco
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible. Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all by helping our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, secure their enterprise, transform their infrastructure, and meet their sustainability goals. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Webex by Cisco
Webex is a leading provider of cloud-based collaboration solutions which includes video meetings, calling, messaging, events, polling, asynchronous video and customer experience solutions like contact center and purpose-built collaboration devices. Webex's focus on delivering inclusive collaboration experiences fuels our innovation, which leverages AI and Machine Learning, to remove the barriers of geography, language, personality and familiarity with technology. Its solutions are underpinned with security and privacy by design. Webex works with the world's leading business and productivity apps – delivered through a single application and interface. Learn more at webex.com.

